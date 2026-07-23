Original-Research: Aiforia Technologies Oyj - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to Aiforia Technologies Oyj
Aiforia H1 profit warning triggers downgrade to HOLD
Aiforia issued a profit warning with H1'26 revenues coming in at a mere € 0.75m, down from € 1.4m in H1'25 (-46% yoy), against our expectation of roughly doubling yoy, following last year's strong Clinical momentum (organic growth of +65%). At the same time, the order book at the end of H1 stood at € 3.5m, down from € 5.1m in H1'25 (-32%). Despite this, management maintains its mid-term targets of financial independence by 2027.
In our view, we regard the weak H1 sales development to likely be carried by two factors, the absence of onboarding revenues as well as less pronounced usage of Aiforia's solutions at already onboarded clients:
The investment case now stands at a pivotable point as Aiforia needs to re-accelerate recurring Clinical revenue growth in order to justify the investments into the model portfolio. In light of the above, we cut our PT to € 1.10 (old: € 3.60) and downgrade our recommendation to HOLD.
You can download the research here: aiforia-technologies-oyj-2026-07-23-update-en-31d86
For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
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Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
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2370338 23.07.2026 CET/CEST
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