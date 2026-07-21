Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company") a leader in video and data solutions for school buses, public transit and smart cities, reports its financial results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2026, and announces corresponding conference call details. Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts in this press release are denominated in Canadian dollars.

FISCAL Q3 2026 AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

Approximately $73 million in new business contracts announced during the current fiscal year, of which $14 million has been recorded as revenue during the nine months ended May 31, 2026.

Revenue for the three-month period ended May 31, 2026 was the Company's highest-ever quarter revenue, increasing 68% to $12.5 million compared to $7.5 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the nine-month period ended May 31, 2026 increased 39% to $28.8 million compared to $20.7 million in the prior year.

Gross profit for the three and nine months was $6.7 million and $13.8 million respectively compared to $3.7 million and $9.1 million in the prior year comparable periods, representing an increase in gross profit of 82% and 51% respectively.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue for the three and nine months was 53% and 48% respectively compared to 49% and 44% in the prior year comparable periods.

Operating expenses for the three and nine months were $4.6 million and $13.0 million respectively compared to $3.7 million and $10.5 million in the prior year comparable periods, representing an increase in operating expenses of 23% and 24% respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months was $2.4 million and $1.5 million respectively compared to $0.2 million and $(0.7) million in the prior year comparable periods.

At May 31, 2026, the Company had no borrowed money debt and working capital of $37.5 million, including cash of $7.2 million and inventory of $17.4 million. Inventory has increased to $17.4 million, from $5.2 million in the prior year comparable period, in correspondence with new business contracts announced during the current fiscal year. The Company also has a $6 million Credit Facility plus a $7.5 million Letter of Credit Facility with TD Bank, both of which were undrawn at May 31, 2026.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Doug Dyment, President and CEO of Gatekeeper, commented, "Fiscal Q3 2026 represents the strongest quarter in our operating history. To date during this fiscal year, we have announced approximately $73 million in new business contracts, of which approximately $14 million has been recognized as revenue during the nine-month period, portraying the strongest revenue backlog in the Company's history.

The majority of the revenue growth this quarter was from the school bus segment, where we have been gaining solid traction with our new software offering for video analysis and storage. Several school districts are now turning to Gatekeeper for full-fleet video upgrades and monthly subscriptions to our data center. In fact, all the $15 million worth of new business contracts that we have announced during this fiscal year in the school bus segment have included data center subscriptions, and many of these contracts are with new customers. Our recent announcements, such as the $1.7 million contract for Atlanta Public Schools to install Live View Wireless, or the full fleet upgrades for school districts in Delaware and California, provide continued confirmation of the effectiveness of our business strategy.

In the transit segment, we recently announced a new comprehensive video services contract for SEPTA's 3,000 vehicles, for an initial three-year period and optionally up to five years, representing an aggregate value of $19 million. We also commenced a $2.8 million transit project in Oregon which includes OEM factory installation on certain transit buses. Our largest transit contract, being the $27 million project for Long Island Rail Road, has commenced but contributed very little revenue impact in this record-breaking quarter."

CONFERENCE CALL

Gatekeeper management will hold a conference call on July 22, 2026, at 8:45am ET to review its financial and operating results and provide a corporate update. Shareholders may join the conference call by either dialing (+1) 800-717-1738, or joining through the weblink http://momentum.adobeconnect.com/gatekeepershareholder/.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION





For the three months ended



For the nine months ended





May 31,

2026



May 31,

2025



May 31,

2026



May 31,

2025



























Revenue $ 12,541,042

$ 7,465,670

$ 28,824,753

$ 20,671,389

Cost of Sales

5,873,693



3,793,648



15,057,726



11,546,294

Gross Profit

6,667,349



3,672,022



13,767,027



9,125,095

Gross Margin

53%



49%



48%



44%



















Expenses

4,583,574



3,732,189



13,046,529



10,491,677



















Operating Income (Loss)

2,083,775



(60,167 )

720,498



(1,366,582 )

















Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period $ 1,432,332

$ (442,772 ) $ 1,438,697

$ (801,415 ) Earning (Loss) per share -















Basic $ 0.02

$ (0.01 ) $ 0.01

$ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.02

$ (0.01 ) $ 0.01

$ (0.01 )







































May 31,

2026



August 31,

2025



























Total Assets $ 44,362,739

$ 38,516,834



























Total Liabilities

4,020,548



12,419,113



























Total Shareholders' Equity $ 40,342,191

$ 26,097,721











NON-IFRS MEASURES

This news release refers to certain specified financial measures and ratios, including non-IFRS financial measures and ratios such as "Adjusted EBITDA". These specified financial measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") accounting standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these specified financial measures ("non-IFRS financial measures") are provided as additional information to complement IFRS financial measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. The Company's definitions of non-IFRS financial measures used in this news release may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Adjusted EBITDA is useful to securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating operating performance by presenting the results of the Company on a basis which excludes the impact of certain non-operational items which enables the primary readers of the press release to evaluate the results of the Company such that it was operating without certain non-cash and non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and non-recurring impact transactions, if any.





For the three months

ended May 31, 2026



For the nine months ended May 31, 2026

Operating Income (Loss) $ 2,083,775

$ 720,498











Depreciation & Amortization

124,944



401,920











Interest Expense

98,672



133,695











Share-based Compensation

50,680



270,389











Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,358,071

$ 1,526,502



Full details of the financial reports and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2026, are described in the Company's consolidated financial statements with accompanying notes and related Management's Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of video and data solutions for a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and drivers on public transportation fleets. Gatekeeper has provided solutions to more than 60 transit agencies and 3,500 school districts throughout North America and has installed more than 65,000 Mobile Data Collectors for customers which record video and data daily from over 200,000 onboard devices. The Company's hosted software applications facilitate AI-assisted video analytics for incident management and storage. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around the Mobile Data Collectors, which are the cornerstone of its data company transformation. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, currency values and foreign exchange rate fluctuations between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the risk factors described in the management's discussion and analysis for the year ended May 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. We disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Gatekeeper Systems Inc.