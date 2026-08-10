Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company"), a leader in video and data solutions for protecting people in transit, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gatekeeper Systems USA Inc., has received purchase orders to provide and install FRA compliant video and audio recording devices on passenger train lead locomotives (the "Project").

Under the Project, Gatekeeper has entered a contract to supply the Project equipment to an unrelated third-party and has separately entered a contract with Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) to provide installation services for the Project. The Project relates to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) mandate issued under CFR 229.136 which requires that all passenger train lead locomotives providing scheduled intercity rail passenger or commuter service be equipped with crashworthy memory modules and image recording devices prior to October 12, 2027. Gatekeeper is an experienced provider of systems for the FRA mandate and has installed hundreds of crashworthy video recording devices on passenger trains for public transportation operators in the United States.

The Project is valued at approximately US$2.1 million (C$3 million) in aggregate and is expected to be completed during the Company's 2027 fiscal year which begins September 1, 2026.

SEPTA is one of the largest transit systems in the United States. SEPTA supports five counties in the Greater Philadelphia area and connects to transit systems in Delaware and New Jersey. Services include regional rail, buses, trolleys, subways and a high-speed line.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of video and data solutions for a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and drivers on public transportation fleets. Gatekeeper has provided solutions to more than 60 transit agencies and 3,500 school districts throughout North America and has installed more than 65,000 Mobile Data Collectors for customers which record video and data daily from over 200,000 onboard devices. The Company's hosted software applications facilitate AI-assisted video analytics for incident management and storage. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around the Mobile Data Collectors, which are the cornerstone of its data company transformation. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, currency values and foreign exchange rate fluctuations between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the risk factors described in the management's discussion and analysis for the period ended May 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. We disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Gatekeeper Systems Inc.