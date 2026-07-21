Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: SHRX) ("Sharp" or the "Company"), a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to treat genetic diseases, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on July 21, 2026 (the "Meeting").

All nominees set forth in the Company's amended and restated management information circular dated June 17, 2026 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting and the number of directors of the Company was set at six (6).

Detailed results of the shareholder votes for the elected directors are set out below:

Nominee Number of Shares Percentage of Votes For Withheld For Withheld Scott Sneddon 17,815,481 0 100% 0% William R. Newlin 17,810,481 5,000 99.97% 0.03% John L. Brooks III 17,810,481 5,000 99.97% 0.03% Dietrich Stephan 17,815,481 0 100% 0% John Hathaway 17,815,481 0 100% 0% Lorne Sugarman 17,810,481 5,000 99.97% 0.03%

The Circular also sought approval to re-appoint MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration. The results of the shareholder votes for the re-appointment of the auditors are set out below:

Motion Number of Shares

For Percentage of Votes

For Appointment of Auditors 17,815,481 100%

Lastly, the Circular sought re-approval of the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan (the "Plan"). The results of the shareholder votes for the re-approval of the Plan is set out below:

Motion Number of Shares

For Percentage of Votes

For Approval of Plan 17,815,481 100%

About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

First-Choice Therapies for Genetic Diseases

Sharp Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company's small molecule discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.

For additional information on Sharp, please visit: www.sharptx.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Sharp's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Sharp, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Sharp in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Sharp does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Sharp undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

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Source: Sharp Therapeutics Corp.