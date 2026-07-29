Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: SHRX) (OTCQB: SHRXF) ("Sharp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,365,000 through the issuance of 1,500,000 Common Shares at a price of C$0.91 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

Newlin Investment Company 1, LLC, an entity wholly owned by William R. Newlin, subscribed for US$200,000.45 as part of the Offering. As a director and Chairman of the Company, Mr. Newlin is considered an insider.

The participation of Newlin Investment Company 1 LLC in the Offering constitutes a related-party transaction for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the insider participation in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the securities issued exceeds 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization (as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101).

The Common Shares were offered in each of the provinces and territories of Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Common Shares were also offered for sale in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and in those other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction.

The Common Shares issued will be subject to a four (4) month plus one (1) day hold period from the date of issuance, and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

No bonus, finder's fee, commission or other compensation was paid in connection with the Offering.

About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

First-Choice Therapies for Genetic Diseases

Sharp Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company's discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Sharp's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Sharp, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Sharp in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Sharp does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Sharp undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Sharp Therapeutics Corp.