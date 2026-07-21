Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Peak Discovery Capital Ltd. (TSXV: PEC.H) (the "Company" or "Peak Discovery") is pleased to announce that, further to its previous news releases, it completed the closing of its previously announced non-brokered bridge financing private placement (the "Offering") on July 21, 2026. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 1,666,666 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.12 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $200,000. The Company paid cash finder' fees totaling $6,413 in connection with the Offering to arm's length finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The net proceeds received from the Offering will be applied toward expenses related to the Company's proposed reverse take-over (RTO) transaction with All Acacia Resources Inc. and Enhance Group Pty Ltd., as previously outlined in the Company's corporate updates. If the RTO is not completed, any remaining proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital and to explore new business opportunities.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period legend prohibiting resale for 4 months and a day from the date of their issuance.

About Peak Discovery Capital Ltd.

The company's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses for future merger and acquisition.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306015

Source: Peak Discovery Capital Ltd.