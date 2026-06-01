Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Peak Discovery Capital Ltd. (TSXV: PEC.H) (the "Company" or "Peak Discovery") announces that it has extended its previously announced non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") regarding a proposed reverse take-over transaction (the "RTO"). Pursuant to the LOI, the Company would acquire contractual rights to conduct exploration activities on a property in the Philippines. The LOI has now been extended to July 29, 2026.

The Company has been conducting due diligence and negotiations, but no definitive agreements have been reached. The proposed RTO remains subject to due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions. There is no assurance that the proposed RTO will be completed as contemplated, or at all.

About Peak Discovery Capital Ltd.

The company's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses for future merger and acquisition.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299698

Source: Peak Discovery Capital Ltd.