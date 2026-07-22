Sodexo SA: Sodexo selected by Clariant to deliver global integrated workplace services

Sodexo announces today a new five-year global partnership with Clariant, one of the world's leading speciality chemical companies. The agreement includes a wide range of soft and hard FM services from cleaning, to building, grounds maintenance and technical support. The scope covers more than 50 sites in 13 countries across key markets in Europe, Americas and Asia Pacific.



Clariant's diverse global portfolio includes industrial, laboratory, office and production environments, such as its multi-building campus in Louisville, USA, its Innovation Center in Frankfurt, Germany, and its flagship office and R&D centre in Shanghai, China.



Through this partnership, Sodexo will help Clariant enhance operational performance, strengthen service consistency across its global estate and elevate quality of workplace experience across their diverse range of environments worldwide. Leveraging its global expertise, local delivery model and digital capabilities, Sodexo will provide streamlined governance to manage services at scale and data-driven insights to support continuous improvement and long-term value creation. The mobilization will start in October 2026.





Martin Boden, CEO Enterprise Partnerships & Solutions, Sodexo, said: "Our relationship with Clariant reflects a shared ambition to transform workplace experience into a driver of business performance. By combining global expertise, digital innovation and a people-focused approach, we look forward to providing high-quality services that upgrade operational efficiency and deliver a consistent employee experience across Clariant's global portfolio."



Nicola Comiotto, Chief Procurement Officer, Clariant, said: "Moving to a single global IFM partner is a powerful enabler of consistency, transparency and innovation. By partnering with Sodexo, Clariant will unlock greater value from its facilities management operations while creating a more seamless and engaging workplace experience for our employees worldwide."





About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI indices.





Key figures

24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025 consolidated revenues

426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025

#2 France-based private employer worldwide 43 countries

80 million consumers served daily

7.8 billion euro in market capitalization (as July 15, 2026)

Contacts

Media Analysts and Investors Dan Blanchard Juliette Klein +33 6 20 32 81 95 +33 1 57 75 80 27 dan.blanchard@sodexo.com

juliette.klein@sodexo.com

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