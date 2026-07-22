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WKN: A0LBGE | ISIN: ES0152768612 | Ticker-Symbol: IRG
Frankfurt
22.07.26 | 08:03
0,080 Euro
-1,24 % -0,001
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE STRUCTURES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE STRUCTURES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0790,10108:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIRTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE STRUCTURES
AIRTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE STRUCTURES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIRTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE STRUCTURES SA0,080-1,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.