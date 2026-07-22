-Strategic Agreement Announced at Farnborough International Airshow 2026 Accelerates Path to 2028 Commercial Launch-

SkyDrive Inc. ("SkyDrive"), a leading compact eVTOL (*1) aircraft manufacturer based in Japan, today announced at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026 a strategic partnership with Airtificial Aerospace Defense, S.A.U. ("Airtificial"), a Spain-based leader in high-performance aero-structures and avionics.

The two companies have signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement for the manufacturing and supply of key lightweight carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) primary and secondary structural parts for SkyDrive's production aircraft, the "SKYDRIVE" (Model SD-05).

Through this partnership, Airtificial will leverage its deep expertise in composite materials to manufacture essential "Built-to-Print" products.

Key Highlights of the Partnership Include:

Optimized Aerostructures : Airtificial will manufacture lightweight CFRP primary and secondary structural components and sub-assemblies thereof.

: Airtificial will manufacture lightweight CFRP primary and secondary structural components and sub-assemblies thereof. Rigorous Quality Standards : All components will be manufactured under aerospace-grade quality standards (AS9100, AS9102, AS9145 and NADCAP) to meet airworthiness certification requirements.

: All components will be manufactured under aerospace-grade quality standards (AS9100, AS9102, AS9145 and NADCAP) to meet airworthiness certification requirements. Global Supply Chain Resilience: The integration of Spain's premium aerospace engineering adds a robust European footprint to SkyDrive's global supply network.

Securing a Certification and Scalable European Manufacturing Footprint

As eVTOL aircraft incorporate high-voltage propulsion systems and advanced airframe architectures, reducing structural weight while ensuring absolute safety is critical to maximizing battery efficiency and aircraft range. High-performance Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) composites are essential to meeting these demanding requirements.

SkyDrive has selected Airtificial to manufacture structural elements of the "SKYDRIVE" (Model SD-05). Airtificial will leverage its specialized aerospace-grade technologies and vertical integration, to deliver complex, flight-critical components that meet the highest standards of structural integrity.

Comments

Guillermo Fernández de Peñaranda, CEO of Airtificial Group, said:

"This agreement with SkyDrive is much more than a new contract for Airtificial Group; it is another clear validation of our long-term strategy. It reflects our ability to expand internationally by supporting leading customers across Europe, Asia and global markets, diversify into high-value, technology-driven industries, and consistently deliver operational excellence. It also reinforces innovation as a core pillar of our company, allowing us to contribute our expertise to one of the world's most pioneering eVTOL programs and the transformation of advanced air mobility. We are proud to bring more than 30 years of experience in advanced composites to this exciting project, strengthening our role as a trusted industrial partner for the next generation of aerospace technologies."

Arnaud Coville, CTO, SkyDrive, said:

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Airtificial during the Farnborough International Airshow, a premier stage for global aviation innovation. Airtificial is a proven aerospace supplier with wide composite capabilities. Their flexibility and support during the preliminary design stages were extremely helpful and their rapid tooling capabilities have significantly reduced the supply lead time. Airtificial's outstanding expertise in advanced manufacturing makes them the ideal partner as we accelerate our path toward international airworthiness certification and our commercial launch in 2028."

About Airtificial Aerospace Defense, S.A.U.

Airtificial provides global and innovative design and manufacturing solutions for the automotive, civil aerospace and defence industries, infrastructure, and other industrial sectors, integrating advanced technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence which, together with human interaction, contribute to more sustainable development. Listed on the Spanish Continuous Market, the company operates in 18 countries across key markets in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, contributing to the digital transformation, automation, and optimisation of its clients' industrial processes through sustainable and competitive growth.

For more information, please visit: https://airtificial.com/

About SkyDrive Inc.

SkyDrive is a Japanese compact eVTOL company aiming "to take the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution". The company began testing eVTOL prototypes in 2014 prior to official incorporation in 2018. Under its future vision for urban transportation, flying in eVTOLs will become a regular part of city life. In 2019, SkyDrive became the first company to fly a crewed eVTOL in Japan. In 2025, the company successfully showcased the eVTOL "SKYDRIVE", the company's first eVTOL product, with demonstration flights at the Osaka Expo witnessed by thousands of visitors over a one-month period. SkyDrive began production of "SKYDRIVE" in March 2024 at a plant owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, SkyDrive's official production partner. SkyDrive has been working with civil aviation authorities in Japan and the US to obtain certification for "SKYDRIVE", with the aim of launching the aircraft into service in 2028. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, and led by CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa, an engineer and entrepreneur.

For more information, please visit: https://skydrive.co.jp/en/

Editor's Note:

(*1) "eVTOL" is an abbreviation for electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing. As the name suggests, eVTOL aircraft can take off and land without a runway. eVTOLs are powered by electricity and incorporate advanced, automatic, flight control technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721195200/en/

Contacts:

Kaori Saito

Public Relations

SkyDrive Inc.

Email: info@skydrive.co.jp

https://skydrive.co.jp/en/contact