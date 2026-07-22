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With a single ticket, visitors enjoyed the pleasures of reading, sports and leisure activities, and snacks from around the globe, delivering an unforgettable experience for all.Jenny Koo, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: 'Despite heavy rain in the first few days of the Book Fair, our visitors remained enthusiastic about the event. The atmosphere was especially lively on Saturday and Sunday, as people turned out in force to purchase their favourite items, demonstrating that the Book Fair continues to be a beloved cultural event that is captivating the public. Many cultural seminars drew an enthusiastic response, Liu Zhenyun's seminar was a full house. The inaugural ASEAN Literary Festival was also well received, with lively sessions that enabled ASEAN authors to engage directly with readers from different places, highlighting Hong Kong's role as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.'She added that, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the HKTDC, a celebratory activity was held during the fair. Prof Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, took part in a lively 'Wan Chai Community Art Creation Workshop' on 16 July, alongside Hong Kong artist Jane Lee (Messy Desk) and over 100 primary and secondary school students. Together, they painted scenes depicting Hong Kong's vibrant economic landscape and jointly created a meaningful piece of art, which will be on display at the eastbound O'Brien Road tram stop in Wan Chai from 2 to 29 October.Survey: Buying new books topping visitors' agendaThe organiser commissioned a research institute to conduct a survey of visitors' spendingbudgets and reading habits, interviewing more than 860 respondents. Results showed thataverage spending at the Book Fair this year was HK$923. In addition, more than 90% of exhibitors across the three fairs accepted electronic payments, while 85% of respondents used electronic payment methods during their visit, representing an increase over last year.The primary purpose of attending the Book Fair was purchasing newly released books (45%), followed by enjoying discounted book prices (43%) and experiencing the cultural atmosphere of an international book fair (23%). The findings highlight the Book Fair's dual role as both a destination for readers and a key sales and promotional platform for the publishing industry. Furthermore, 98.2% of respondents indicated their visit had achieved their intended objectives, showing that the Book Fair remains appealing to readers seeking to purchase books. In terms of reading preferences, fiction (46%) ranked first, followed by literature (22%), comics (21%), children's and young adult titles (18%) and supplementary exercises (16%).Book lovers go home laden with finds as booksellers pull out all the stopsThe Book Fair, the cultural event most cherished by book lovers, continued to attract large numbers of local residents and visitors eager to purchase their favourite titles. Visitor Ms Lam, attending the Book Fair for the second year, came prepared with a suitcase and estimated her total spending at around HK$20,000, more than double last year's amount. Her main objective was to buy books for her children, and she expressed that she would return again next year. Having already spent about HK$13,000 in just half a day, mainly on Chinese and English children's books, she had also picked up some educational toys and planned to continue shopping for an e-reader. She said the Book Fair's wide selection of books and cultural products made it easy to compare prices and enjoy discounts.Mr Chan, a regular visitor, did research online and discovered that publishers often offer special discounts during the Book Fair. He therefore decided to wait and buy a children's learning set at the fair. In addition to teaching materials, he bought a range of other books, including literature, history and philosophy, spending over HK$30,000 in total.Cosmos Books Director and Deputy General Manager Alva Au said the Book Fair is the largest annual event bringing together book lovers, authors, and publishers, giving authors the chance to connect with readers in person or to launch new books. Around 40 new titles made their exclusive debut at the fair, the most popular being works by renowned authors, Hong Kong themed publications and history titles. She added that the Book Fair helps her stay attuned to industry trends and market demand, both essential for preparing the coming year's publishing plans. Visitor traffic remained strong throughout, she noted, with a notable increase over the weekend, as many book lovers came to buy works by their favourite authors. A number of mainland visitors also travelled to Hong Kong specifically to buy Hong Kong editions and books on Hong Kong-related topics.Bangzo Books HK is popular among many book lovers. Its booth has gradually expanded from the Children's Paradise to the Foreign Language World, featuring the best-selling fiction for young adults. Company owner Abdul hopes to offer readers the best-value English books. Each year, he expands the pavilion and invites renowned authors to the fair for signing sessions with fans. Satisfied with this year's traffic and sales, he had sold almost 90% of the inventory by the fifth day, with some titles selling out over the weekend. He is considering expanding the booth further and plans to return next year with an even wider selection of titles.Ms Ho, Marketing Department representative and Book Fair coordinator at Classroom Publications, said the fair serves as an important annual exposure platform for the company. She observed that secondary school students mainly purchased the latest Chinese and English mock examination papers, while primary school students favoured reading comprehension exercises. Given the more cautious consumer sentiment this year, the company boosted its giveaways to help drive sales.The fair also facilitated cross-regional business collaboration. Rashid Alkous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, a first-time exhibitor from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said: 'One of our key objectives at the fair is to help member publishers secure rights sales and translation partnerships. By the third day, we had concluded agreements with around 15 publishers, and successfully sold the rights to 25 titles. We will also translate traditional Chinese books into Arabic and introduce them to the Middle Eastern market. We plan to return to the Book Fair next year and expand our presence."Bringing together readers from around the world, fostering cultural exchangeThe Book Fair's Eight Seminar Series were warmly received, bringing readers and authors from different places together for in-person exchange. The newly launched ASEAN Literary Festival was a particular highlight: a session led by Malaysian author Daryl Yeap drew a good number of students and readers. Yeap said the audience showed great curiosity about the topic and noted that the stories of overseas Chinese communities form an important part of world history. Bringing these stories to Hong Kong from a fresh perspective, she said, was particularly meaningful.Registration for a seminar by renowned author Liu Zhenyun reached full capacity twice, attracting more than 1,400 onsite attendees. Ms He, a visitor from Zhuhai, felt fortunate to secure a place and travelled to Hong Kong especially to meet the author. Having attended the Book Fair for several consecutive days, she described its scale as impressive and its selection of books as extensive. She said the crowds reflected Hong Kong's openness and appreciation for literature. In addition to buying books by Eileen Chang, Su Tong and Leo Ou-fan Lee, she also joined several seminars and hoped to discover unique cultural and creative products.The popular 'Cultural and Creative Spaces' also returned this year. Create Hangzhou took part for the first time. Its representative, Mr Zhang, said that aside from Hong Kong readers, visitors from the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan and the United States had shown keen interest in the miniature movable-type printing experience, which helped promote traditional Chinese culture. Another exhibitor, Tsi Ku Chai, reported encouraging results. Assistant General Manager and Administrative Director Brian Lai said: 'The overall atmosphere at the fair has been very positive. Dunhuang Inspiration metal puzzles, Tsi Ku Chai cultural products and merchandise designed by local artists have all proved popular. Blind-box products aimed at younger consumers have performed particularly well, and overall sales had recorded steady growth.'Industry leaders explore new opportunities in the AI eraThe Book Fair also served as a key annual platform for industry exchange. The International Publishing Forum and IP Roundtable, both sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), further reinforced Hong Kong's role as a regional intellectual property trading centre. This year's discussions focused on the developments in publishing and copyright in the age of artificial intelligence. Publishing and copyright experts from seven countries and regions came together to share insights, drawing over 250 industry professionals.Co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Publishing Federation, the International Publishing Forum was themed 'Reading for All in the Age of AI: Reshaping and Co-evolution'. Representatives from publishers, cultural content platforms and technology and information companies explored how collaboration could create greater impact, how AI could enhance reading efficiency and cultivate critical and in-depth thinking, and how cross-sector cooperation could foster a reading culture. The forum was widely praised for balancing strategic vision with practical insight.Organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong Reprographic Rights Licensing Society, the IP Roundtable welcomed leading industry figures from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Belgium, Norway, the United Kingdom and the UAE. Under the theme 'Copyright in Transition: Reshaping Rights, Challenges & Opportunities in the Age of AI', participants discussed changes in IP regulations and policies across jurisdictions, their implications for rights holders and licensing strategies, and the opportunities arising from innovation and cross-border collaboration. The session also examined global trends in the IP market and creative industries, with enthusiastic response on the spot, offering participants valuable forward-looking perspectives.Cultural Summer continues through JulyThe HKTDC's 'Cultural July ' Joyful Summer Reading', organised in collaboration with partners including the Intangible Cultural Heritage Office, the Hong Kong Resource Centre for Heritage and Central Market, will run through the end of July. Activities across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories will include cultural tours and public education programmes under the 'Mobile Intangible Cultural Heritage' initiative, extending the city's summer reading and cultural momentum.Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks prove popular tooThis year's Sports and Leisure Expo featured a diverse range of sports, fitness and edutainment experiences designed to encourage healthy lifestyles. The 'Multi-sport Playground' presented by the Hong Kong Playground Association drew significant attention, with more than 3,600 visitors taking on challenges such as an 8-metre abseil and the 'Fit & Fearless Challenge', testing both courage and physical fitness. First-time exhibitor My Mini Zoo also proved a hit with families, allowing children to interact up close with animals such as lop rabbits, bullfrogs and corn snakes while learning about the natural world.Meanwhile, the World of Snacks comprised six themed zones showcasing a wide variety of traditional and innovative snacks. Visitors seized the chance to discover international delicacies, party treats and healthier snack options, enjoying a rich and flavourful culinary experience.The HKTDC will continue to organise exhibitions and conferences that create business opportunities and foster industry exchange. Key events in the second half of the year include the Food Expo, Food Expo PRO, Beauty & Wellness Expo, Home Delights Expo and Hong Kong International Tea Fair in August; the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, Salon de TIME and CENTRESTAGE along with the Belt and Road Summit in September; the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), electronicAsia, Eco Expo Asia and Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo in October; the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, Hong Kong International Optical Fair, HKTDC Entrepreneur Day, the Business of IP Asia Forum and DesignInspire in November. Together, these events will help foster international trade cooperation, reinforce Hong Kong's position as an international business hub, and strengthen its role as both a super connector and a super value-adder.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4w82Ju6The Hong Kong Book Fair, Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks concluded successfully today, drawing a combined total of 990,000 visits.Both adults and children were immersed in the joy of the Hong Kong Book Fair.Chinese Mainland Publishers showcased around 20,000 quality publications, with Yunnan serving as this year's featured mainland province. The pavilion presented the province's rich and diverse ethnic cultures, unique ecological environment, and distinctive cultural and tourism resources, inviting readers to discover Yunnan through literature.The Renowned Writers Seminar Series welcomed distinguished authors from Hong Kong and around the world to share their writing journeys. A highlight was the seminar led by acclaimed author Liu Zhenyun, whose works have been selected among Yazhou Zhoukan's top 10 Chinese novels, which drew an enthusiastic crowd of more than 1,400 and generated an overwhelming response.The HKTDC inaugurated the ASEAN Literary Festival as part of its English and International Reading Seminar Series, with best-selling author Daryl Yeap leading a seminar and meeting readers at the Book Fair.The International Publishing Forum, themed 'Reading for All in the Age of AI: Reshaping and Co-evolution', explored how artificial intelligence can enhance reading efficiency, foster deeper critical thinking and help build a reading culture in society.The IP Roundtable brought together international intellectual property experts and industry representatives to explore 'Copyright in Transition: Reshaping Rights, Challenges & Opportunities in the Age of AI', examining the impact and opportunities arising from new IP regulations and policy developments around the world.An interactive attraction presented by the Hong Kong Playground Association at the Sports and Leisure Expo proved highly popular, with visitors taking on an 8-metre abseiling challenge that tested both their courage and physical fitness.The six themed zones of World of Snacks offered a diverse array of treats from around the world, drawing crowds of eager shoppersMedia enquiriesHong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of SnacksYuan Tung Financial Relations:Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5690 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Noah Qiu Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: noah.yl.qiu@hktdc.orgNavin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgHong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo, World of SnacksHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.comAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedInSource: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.