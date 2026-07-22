Dynavox Group AB: Dynavox Group Interim Report second quarter 2026

Dynavox Group AB (publ) today announced its results for the second quarter 2026.

Comment from the Dynavox Group CEO Fredrik Ruben:

Dynavox Group delivered solid year-on-year revenue growth and more than doubled earnings in the second quarter. Growth in the quarter was broad-based across geographies and product groups, reflecting continued demand for our assistive communication solutions and the underlying strength of the business.

QUARTER APRIL - JUNE 2026

Revenue grew 11% to SEK 670 million (603). The currency adjusted growth was 16%.

Gross margin was 70% (67).

Operating profit increased by 137% to SEK 105 million (44), corresponding to an operating margin of 15.7% (7.4). Currency adjusted EBIT growth was 145%.

Cash flow after continuous investments increased by 167% to SEK 67 million (-100).

Basic earnings per share increased by 155% to SEK 0.70 (0.27) before dilution and SEK 0.69 (0.27) after dilution.

PERIOD JANUARY - JUNE 2026

Revenue grew 6% to SEK 1,257 million (1,184). The currency adjusted growth was 16%.

Gross margin was 69% (68).

Operating profit increased by 87% to SEK 162 million (87), corresponding to an operating margin of 12.9% (7.3). Currency adjusted EBIT growth was 101%.

Cash flow after continuous investments increased by 267% to SEK 123 million (-74).

Basic earnings per share increased by 111% to SEK 1.06 (0.50) before dilution and SEK 1.05 (0.49) after dilution.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

On April 1st Dynavox Group completed the previously announced acquisition of SR Labs Healthcare, its reselling partner in Italy.

Dynavox Group AB has filed a complaint in the US against AbleNet Inc.

New U.S. study shows assistive communication delivers 3.3x return while improving quality of life by 65%.

Jacob Thordenberg appointed CFO of Dynavox Group. He will join Dynavox Group in September 2026.

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO:

Dynavox Group delivered solid year-on-year revenue growth and more than doubled earnings in the second quarter. Growth in the quarter was broad-based across geographies and product groups, reflecting continued demand for our assistive communication solutions and the underlying strength of the business.

Underlying market demand continues to be strong across geographies and product groups, with a 16% revenue growth in local currencies. Revenue in North America benefitted partly from delayed Q1 orders. However, this positive effect was offset by overall more drawn-out prescription processes compared to before.

In Europe, we continued to strengthen our local presence and commercial execution. The integration of recently acquired businesses in Germany, France and Italy is progressing, and we are taking the final steps in the transition to our new unified ERP system. The full underlying momentum from these initiatives is not yet visible in the financials, but they are important building blocks for more efficient and scalable growth over time.

Operating profit increased by 137% in the quarter with an EBIT margin reaching 15.7%, as we see the benefits of a more streamlined and digitized operating platform, and the non-recurring costs that have made this possible are now largely behind us. Cash flow increased by 167% and earnings per share increased by 155%, illustrating the operating leverage in the business as we continue to scale.

During the quarter, we also filed a U.S. lawsuit against AbleNet, Inc. Our objective is to protect intellectual property and to address alleged practices that, in our view, risk confusion around delivery, support and reimbursement of assistive communication technology. Further information about the background to the claim is available at https://whywearesuingablenet.com/.

Another important milestone was the publication of the latest and most comprehensive health economic study to date, Exploring the Benefits of Assistive Communication, conducted in our largest market, the U.S. The findings confirm the same pattern seen in previous studies in Sweden and Germany: comprehensive assistive communication solutions such as ours can improve quality of life by 65% and generate a financial return to society of more than three times the investment. These outcomes further strengthen our conviction in the long-term value and potential of the market we serve.

The macroeconomic and geopolitical environment remains volatile. While there have been no decisions, proposals or changes to reimbursement policies in any of our main markets, including the U.S., we continue to navigate complexity and bureaucracy in reimbursement processes. This is a recurring feature of our markets, but it was a headwind in the quarter. We are also seeing increases in certain component costs and we will focus on mitigating the consequences through increased reimbursement levels and other measures going forward.

We remain confident in the long-term fundamentals of our market. The need for assistive communication solutions remains severely underserved and underpenetrated, and we continue to focus on improving our go-to-market model, strengthening operational efficiency and scaling the business in a disciplined way.

Our long-term financial targets remain unchanged: average annual revenue growth of 20% adjusted for currency effects and an EBIT margin reaching and exceeding 15%. While currency effects and the broader macroeconomic environment may create volatility, Dynavox Group is well positioned to continue creating sustainable long-term value while advancing our mission to provide life-changing solutions to those who need them most.

Fredrik Ruben, CEO

Webcast:

Today at 9:00 a.m. CEST, Dynavox Group will host a webcast presentation for media, analysts and investors. If you want to attend the webcast click the following link. The report and a recording of the webcast will be available here after the webcast.

This information is inside information that Dynavox Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07.30 CEST on July 22, 2026.

Contact

Linda Tybring, CFO, Dynavox Group, phone: +46 (0) 7068 14 980, email: linda.tybring@dynavoxgroup.com

About Dynavox Group

Dynavox Group AB (publ) is the parent company of Tobii Dynavox, the global leader in assistive communication. Headquartered in Stockholm, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (DYVOX), Dynavox Group employs over 1,000 people and serves customers in more than 65 countries. Tobii Dynavox's custom designed solutions enable people with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, ALS, autism and spinal cord injury to communicate with a voice of their own, develop literacy skills and live more independently. To date, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide have benefited from our integrated solutions, which include hardware, software, clinically developed language systems, mounting solutions, training, and dedicated support. We offer extensive funding expertise to facilitate funding for as many people as possible. As voice and motor impairments are common among our users, our solutions are accessed via alternative methods, such as eye gaze or touch screen. Using AI-based speech synthesis, we offer users a personalized voice identity in over 30 languages, for children and adults. For more information, please visit the Dynavox Group website: www.dynavoxgroup.com