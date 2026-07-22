Swedencare AB (publ): Swedencare AB (publ) HALF YEAR REPORT April 1st - June 30th 2026

Solid revenue and profitability with improved operating cash flow

Summary of the period

Numbers in parentheses refer to outcome of the corresponding period of the previous year.

Second quarter: April 1st - June 30th, 2026

Net revenue amounted to 670.0 MSEK (646.7 MSEK), corresponding to an increase of 4% (3%)

Organic, currency-adjusted growth amounted to 7% (7%)

Operational EBITDA amounted to 129.4 MSEK (122.9 MSEK), corresponding to an increase of 5%, and an EBITDA-margin of 19.3% (19.0%). No operational adjustments have been made during the second quarter 2026

Operational EBIT amounted to 103.0 MSEK (105.5 MSEK), corresponding to a decrease of -2%, and an EBIT-margin of 15.4% (16.3%)

Profit after tax amounted to 23.7 MSEK (-6.9 MSEK)

Earnings per share calculated on 159,840,958 shares (159,840,958 shares) amounted to 0.15 SEK (-0.04 SEK)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 78.2 MSEK (32.8 MSEK)

As of June 30th, 2026, cash amounted to 85.4 MSEK (124.0 MSEK)

Net debt/R12 operational EBITDA (proforma and adjusted for IFRS16) amounted to 3.1 (2.9)

First half year: January 1st - June 30th, 2026

Net revenue amounted to 1,320.3 MSEK (1,287.8 MSEK), corresponding to an increase of 3% (5%)

Organic, currency-adjusted growth amounted to 9% (6%)

Operational EBITDA amounted to 257.1 MSEK (247.4 MSEK), corresponding to an increase of 4%, and an EBITDA-margin of 19.5% (19.2%). No operational adjustments have been made during the first half year 2026

Operational EBIT amounted to 205.5 MSEK (208.4 MSEK), corresponding to a decrease of -1%, and an EBIT-margin of 15.6% (16.2%)

Profit after tax amounted to 41.5 MSEK (16.9 MSEK)

Earnings per share calculated on 159,840,958 shares (159,354,600 shares) amounted to 0.26 SEK (0.11 SEK)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 143.5 MSEK (129.6 MSEK)

Significant events during the second quarter

During the quarter Swedencare has entered into an agreement with Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB regarding the Certified Adviser services, beginning October 1st, 2026.

Swedencare has initiated an European launch of NaturVet by Swedencare.

Swedencare has held its first Capital Markets Day, which took place on June 2nd, 2026, in Stockholm.

Significant events after the second quarter

There are no significant events after the end of the second quarter to comment on.

Words from the CEO

The second quarter was characterized by steady performance in a continued volatile environment, with solid sales growth, improved cash flow and continued strategic progress. Net revenue amounted to 670 MSEK, corresponding to an increase of 4% compared with the previous quarter. A stronger Swedish krona had a negative impact on sales, while the effect on earnings was limited due to our locally balanced revenue and cost structure.

The EBITDA margin was 19.3%, and EBITDA amounted to 129 MSEK, representing a slight improvement compared with the corresponding period last year and in line with the previous quarter. Cash flow from operating activities was strong and amounted to 78 MSEK, enabling investments in production capacity, dividend payout as well as further debt reduction during the quarter. Despite the strong cash generation, net debt/EBITDA increased slightly, primarily as a result of including a expected earn-out payment in April 2027 related to our latest major acquisition, Summit Vet. Summit Vet has performed strongly over the past quarters and grew by more than 20% during the quarter, while maintaining high profitability.

Organic growth amounted to 7%, which remains ahead of the market but below our own expectations of double-digit growth The deviation was primarily driven by a new FDMC customer delaying its launch delivery. We continue to see significant potential in the FDMC/Big Box and Online channels in North America.

The postponed deliveries affected North America, where organic growth was negative at -3%. As communicated, we expect a stronger second half of the year, driven by improved Online sales, gradually increasing volumes in Big Box and larger veterinary partnerships.

Europe and the production segment continued, as in the previous quarter, to deliver very strong results, with growth of 19% and 25% respectively. The performance in the production segment is particularly impressive given that demand within dermatology remains weaker than expected. At the same time, production in the EU/UK and Pharma in particular is seeing very high demand, both from existing customers and through new customer enquiries. We are therefore continuing to expand both capacity and organization to meet this increased demand.

In Europe, activity levels were high, including the launch of NaturVet by Swedencare, a completed Amazon transfer for all European markets and the continued expansion of our veterinary brands into new markets. UK, Italy and the Nordics contributed particularly positively to the segment's momentum together with export markets.

ProDen PlaqueOff® continues to perform strongly, with organic growth above 30%. The brand is growing in all segments, but the export business managed from our Malmö office is particularly worth highlighting. The Asian markets showed strong growth, and it is encouraging to see China once again demonstrating solid demand and, by a clear margin, returning as our largest market where wo do not have our own subsidiary.

Our second major brand, NaturVet®, had a weaker quarter, partly affected by a somewhat softer US market than expected. In May in particular, consumers were more cautious, visibly affected by fuel prices and general economic uncertainty, however the quarter finished in a more positive way. During the quarter, we also completed the final step of a major reorganization in the sales department at NaturVet and now look forward to focusing fully on sales, customer partnerships and new product launches. Geoff provides further details on the foundations that have been established to drive profitable and sustainable long-term growth on the following page.

Our priorities for the second half of the year are clear: to accelerate growth in prioritized channels, capitalize on increased demand within production and Pharma, gradually strengthen profitability and continue to generate strong cash flow. Taken together, this gives us a solid foundation to create long-term value for shareholders, customers and employees.

Worth a special mentioning is that I would like to congratulate Innovet at its 30-year anniversary, thank the entire organization for its commitment and execution during the quarter, and wish you all a wonderful summer.

Håkan Lagerberg

Malmö July 22nd, 2026

The complete half year report is attached to this press release and is available at www.swedencare.com.

Swedencare invites shareholders and analysts to a presentation of the half year report where CEO Håkan Lagerberg and CFO Jenny Graflind will comment on the report. Geoff Granger, CEO of the subsidiary NaturVet, will also participate on the webinar. The presentation will be held at 10:30-11:15am CEST and can be followed via live webinar.

Please use this link to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86396450004

For more information, please contact:

Håkan Lagerberg, CEO Swedencare

Phone: +46 (0)73 517 01 70

Email: hakan.lagerberg@swedencare.se



Jenny Graflind, CFO Swedencare

Phone: +46 (0)73 944 85 54

Email: jenny.graflind@swedencare.se

FNCA is the Certified Adviser of the Company

Please visit the Company homepage www.swedencare.com

About Swedencare

Swedencare is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and also trades on the OTCQX® Best Market. We develop, produce, and sell premium products in the global and rapidly growing pet healthcare market, focusing on cats, dogs, and horses. Our extensive product portfolio includes strong brands such as NaturVet®, Innovet, Pet MD®, Rx Vitamins®, nutravet®, Rileys®, and ProDen PlaqueOff®, the original solution for good oral health.

With headquarters in Malmö, our products are sold in approximately 70 countries through online channels, pet stores, veterinarians, and FDMC. Our extensive distribution network consists of subsidiaries in nine countries, along with an international network of retailers. Swedencare has experienced strong growth for several years while maintaining high profitability.

This information is information that Swedencare is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-22 07:30 CEST.