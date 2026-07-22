Electrolux Professional AB: Electrolux Professional AB interim report Q2 2026

Second quarter, April-June 2026

· Net sales amounted to SEK 3,036m (3,195), a decrease of 5.0%. Organically, sales decreased by 3.8%. Currency had an effect of -1.9%, and acquisition of 0.6%.

· EBITA amounted to SEK 377m (392), corresponding to a margin of 12.4% (12.3).

· Operating income amounted to SEK 323m (340), corresponding to a margin of 10.7% (10.6).

· Income for the period amounted to SEK 230m (217), and earnings per share were SEK 0.80 (0.75).

· Operating cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 125m (305).



Paolo Schira, President, and CEO:



"Weak sales, but order intake increased

Sales decreased organically, primarily due to weak US sales and postponed project deliveries in APAC-MEA.



Since assuming the CEO role on May 5, I have focused on sharpening our priorities to enable faster and more disciplined execution. By doing fewer things, better, we aim to build a stronger, more profitable business over time. The commitment and passion of our employees give me confidence that we have the right foundation in place.



Although sales declined in the quarter compared to last year, the profit margin was relatively stable. EBITA was supported by a US tariff related refund of SEK 21m, but was negatively impacted by lower sales and higher raw material and logistics cost. Contribution from price was positive.



Operating cash flow after investments was below last year's level, reflecting higher working capital as well as continued cash out for the efficiency program.



Sales of Food and Beverage declined with an unchanged margin

Sales of Food & Beverage declined by 5.8% organically. Sales in Europe declined somewhat. Sales in the US and APAC-MEA declined significantly. US development has been weak during the last quarters. Sales in APAC-MEA were weak due to postponed project deliveries. EBITA margin for the segment was unchanged. Order intake de creased somewhat while the order stock is higher, partially due to postponed deliveries.



Sales of Laundry stable, tariff refund supported profitability

Organically, sales in Laundry were broadly stable. TOSEI in Japan grew for the second consecutive quarter. EBITA was in line with last year, with a margin of 17.2%, supported by the tariff refund and partly offset by higher raw material and logistics costs. To offset tariff and logistics cost increases, we are implementing surcharges. Order intake increased.



Healthy order stock and price increases

The efficiency program is progressing in line with plan, and we continue to see positive effects in the quarter. Given current conditions, pricing and surcharges are expected to offset currency, tariff and logistics headwinds during the second half of the year.



The order stock is good, and we expect to convert into sales during the coming quarter. "





This information is information that Electrolux Professional AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-22 07:30 CEST.

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Jacob Broberg

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About Us

Electrolux Professional Group - meeting needs beyond tomorrow



Electrolux Professional Group is the sustainability leader in our industry and one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are sold in over 110 countries. In 2025, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12.2bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com