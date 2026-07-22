DP World and EBRD Sign €25 Million Green Loan for Constanta Terminal

Loan is the first dedicated green financing in the history of the Constanta South Container Terminal and anchors a €100 million electrification programme

CONSTANTA, RO / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / DP World and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a loan agreement of up to €25 million to support the electrification of operations at DP World's Constanta South Container Terminal. The financing is the terminal's first dedicated green loan and forms part of a €100 million investment programme that will reduce CO2 emissions by more than 6,000 tonnes per year.

The investment marks a significant step in DP World's decarbonisation strategy in Romania and supports the transition to lower-emission port operations. By replacing ageing diesel-powered equipment with electric alternatives and introducing shore power for vessels at berth, the project will improve air quality, reduce noise and increase operational reliability for customers.

Svitlana Balaban, CEO, DP World Constanta, pictured at the terminal

The electrification programme combines financing from the EBRD with grants from the European Union and the Romanian government. Alongside the EBRD loan, the project is being delivered with a €19.7 million grant under the EU's Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (AFIF), part of the Connecting Europe Facility, with the EBRD acting as the EU's implementing partner. It has also received €7.5 million in funding under Romania's Transport Programme 2021-2027.

The investment comprises two components. The first, representing an investment of €53.8 million, will establish the core electrification infrastructure, including new electrical networks, transformer and distribution facilities, as well as shore power systems enabling vessels to connect to the port grid while at berth. It will also include a new connection to the main port power station and grid, the rehabilitation of access roads and the introduction of 10 electric terminal tractors and chargers.

The second component, representing an investment of €46.2 million, will cover equipment including electric, remote-operated rubber-tyred gantry cranes, two electric mobile harbour cranes and additional electric terminal tractors.

Svitlana Balaban, CEO, DP World Constanta, said: "In today's trading environment, the most competitive ports are the most sustainable ports. This investment reflects that fact by aligning the growth of the Constanta South Container Terminal with DP World's global commitment to reducing emissions. By electrifying our operations, we are not just helping customers build more resilient and sustainable supply chains, we are also strengthening Constanta's position as the Black Sea's leading green container hub."

Victoria Zinchuk, EBRD Director for Romania, said: "This is a landmark investment in Romania, which will not only strengthen the Port of Constanta's role as a strategic logistics hub on the Black Sea, but also deliver significant energy-efficiency gains for the country's logistics sector. We are delighted to partner with DP World on this first transaction to support the modernisation of the Port of Constanta and demonstrate that competitiveness and decarbonisation can go hand in hand. We look forward to more future cooperation."

The electrification of the Constanta South Container Terminal is the latest in a long series of investments DP World has made to expand and modernise its operations in Constanta. In 2024, it opened a new project cargo terminal and a roll-on/roll-off (RO-RO) terminal following a €65 million investment. In December 2025, the company also completed a 119,000 m² multimodal platform. These investments have further strengthened the terminal's role as a strategic gateway between Central Europe, the Black Sea region, Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.

--- ENDS ---

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Adal Mirza

Group Vice President

Adal.mirza@dpworld.com

+971 50 628 7856

Hakam Kherallah

Group Senior Manager

Hakam.Kherallah@dpworld.com

+971 50 552 2610

Follow DP World on:

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/DP_World

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-world

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

DP World's European network spans over 250 locations in more than 30 countries, including deep sea ports, inland terminals, rail hubs and warehousing facilities. Through sustained investment in infrastructure, technology and people, we support more than 26,000 jobs and enable smarter, faster and more resilient trade across the continent.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

DP World and the EBRD have agreed a €25 million green loan to support the electrification of the Constanta South Container Terminal.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-and-ebrd-sign-%e2%82%ac25-million-green-loan-for-constan%c8%9ba-term-1194644