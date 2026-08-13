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WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
13.08.26 | 09:09
77,21 
-0,01 % -0,01
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2026 15:38 Uhr
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DP World Highlights How Sustainable Trade Creates Lasting Impact in Peru

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / At DP World in Peru, sustainability begins long before cargo moves through our terminal at the Port of Callao. Our latest video showcases how the decisions we make every day - how we operate, collaborate, and invest in people - help create lasting value for communities, customers, and the environment.

As one of South America's leading logistics gateways, DP World is embedding sustainability across its operations at the Port of Callao. From advancing one of the company's most ambitious decarbonization roadmaps to expanding educational opportunities through digital classrooms, supporting local entrepreneurs, and investing in workforce development, the team is demonstrating that operational excellence and positive social impact go hand in hand.

The video reinforces a simple idea: beyond every container moved are opportunities created, communities strengthened and futures made possible. By putting sustainability at the heart of its operations, DP World is helping build more resilient supply chains while creating lasting impact for people, business, and the planet in Peru and beyond.

Watch the video to see how DP World at the Port of Callao is advancing sustainable trade that creates impact and transforms lives.

Learn more: DP World Sustainability Initiatives

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-highlights-how-sustainable-trade-creates-lasting-impact-1206942

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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