Companies deploy platform-led connectivity with integrated security and automation to support resilient, cloud-first operations, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in the U.K. are adopting unified network architectures that improve visibility, governance and automation across hybrid and multicloud environments, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Network Software-Defined Solutions and Services report for the U.K. finds that enterprises are transitioning from standalone software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) deployments to policy-driven architectures integrating secure access service edge (SASE), edge networking and AI-assisted operations to support secure, resilient digital transformation.

"Software-defined networking has become a strategic foundation for enterprise transformation rather than simply a connectivity upgrade," said Jon Harrod, partner at ISG. "Organizations are increasingly evaluating providers' execution maturity and ability to deliver large-scale, secure transformation through strong platform integration."

Enterprises in the U.K. are rapidly replacing legacy multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) networks with agile, software-defined infrastructure that combines direct internet access and cloud connectivity with edge capabilities, ISG says. Rather than viewing networks as static infrastructure, organizations now see them as programmable digital foundations that improve business agility. Distributed workforces, cloud-first application strategies and evolving security requirements are also shaping their perspective. This transition reflects a broader shift toward software-defined network platforms with embedded security.

Enterprise buying behavior is increasingly shaped by the convergence of networking and security. Organizations expect SD-WAN, security service edge (SSE) and secure access service edge (SASE) to operate as a unified service and are prioritizing multicloud application performance, operational resilience and commercial flexibility. Buyers also favor vendor-agnostic service integration to address complex legacy estates and avoid long-term lock-in.

Organizations in the U.K. now view automation as a baseline capability rather than a premium offering as they pursue predictive incident management, continuous optimization and stronger operational resilience. AI for IT operations (AIOps), closed-loop assurance and intent-based policy control are becoming integral to managed services, helping organizations improve visibility, governance and automation across hybrid and multicloud environments, ISG says.

"Companies in the U.K. are evaluating providers on their ability to reduce complexity while delivering secure, integrated and AI-enabled network operations," said Yash Jethani, lead analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research, and lead author of the report. "Providers that combine strong orchestration capabilities with operational expertise and platform integration will be best positioned to support long-term enterprise transformation."

The report also explores other trends affecting the U.K. market, including the growing role of private 5G and edge networking and the long-term potential of quantum networking technologies.

For more insights into the networking challenges faced by enterprises in the U.K., plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 41 providers across three quadrants: Managed SD-WAN Services, Edge Technologies and Services (Including Private 5G) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

It names BT Business, Capgemini, Colt, Computacenter, NTT DATA, Orange Business and Vodafone as Leaders in all three quadrants. Accenture, Deutsche Telekom, GTT and Verizon Business are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Boldyn Networks, HCLTech, Microland, TCS and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Clarke Telecom, DXC Technology, HCLTech, Tata Communications and Wipro are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Deutsche Telekom is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among software-defined network solution and service providers. Deutsche Telekom earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Network Software-Defined Solutions and Services report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

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Press:

Sarah Ye, ISG

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Laura Hupprich, ISG

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