Organizations emphasize measurable outcomes and local accountability in future of work strategies, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in Switzerland are redefining workplace strategies to balance responsible AI use with compliance and operational resilience, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work Services report for Switzerland finds that organizations are moving beyond hybrid work modes to adopt more connected workplace strategies that combine AI-enabled collaboration, digital operations and workplace design. The change reflects a broader shift from deploying workplace technologies as separate initiatives to managing work through an integrated operating model.

"Swiss enterprises are approaching workplace transformation with a clear focus on accountability," said Uwe Ladwig, director, ISG. "Success increasingly depends on turning AI into practical improvements that employees can use every day."

Many organizations in Switzerland are making AI governance a central element of workplace strategies, the report says. Rather than concentrating only on deploying new tools, enterprises are defining where AI should be used, how employee information should be protected and how workplace outcomes should be measured. These priorities are becoming increasingly important as organizations move from AI experimentation to responsible, well-governed adoption. Organizations expect AI adoption to be guided by transparent policies that build confidence while supporting responsible workplace use.

Swiss enterprises increasingly seek workplace services that align with national data protection requirements and support multinational operations. Buyers favor Swiss-based delivery, clear data residency models and contractual transparency around workplace data processing. For organizations operating internationally, these capabilities have become increasingly important, because many must address both Switzerland's revised Federal Act on Data Protection and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation. This combination is increasing demand for workplace services that provide greater certainty over where employee data is stored and processed.

Persistent shortages of technology specialists in Switzerland have increased demand for managed workplace services, automation and proactive digital employee experience capabilities. Organizations are seeking solutions that support multilingual workforces and maintain local control without compromising governance. They are adopting digital employee experience platforms with real-time observability, automated remediation and self-service capabilities to identify and resolve workplace issues before they affect employees, ISG says.

"The future of work is no longer defined by access to AI tools but by how effectively organizations put those tools to work," said Roman Pelzel, ISG principal analyst and lead author of the report. "As workplace strategies continue to evolve, clients will increasingly favor providers that can demonstrate practical results in Swiss enterprise environments."

The report also explores other trends affecting Switzerland's future of work market, including growing investment in smart workplace technologies and the increasing role of workplace data in sustainability and real estate decisions.

For more insights into future of work-related challenges faced by enterprises in Switzerland, plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 39 providers across four quadrants: Workplace Strategy and Enablement Services, Digital Workplace Operations and Support Services, AI-augmented Collaboration and Experience Services and Smart and Sustainable Workplace Services.

The report names Bechtle, Infosys, Swisscom, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names Accenture, Capgemini and NTT DATA as Leaders in three quadrants each and Deloitte and HCLTech as Leaders in two quadrants each. Aveniq, Deutsche Telekom/T-Systems, ELCA/EveryWare, Lenovo and PwC are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Infosys is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among future of work service providers. providers. Infosys earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

A customized version of the report is available from Swisscom.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work Services report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com

Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com