A research team led by scientists from French energy company EDF has examined the impact of agrivoltaic system configurations on crop temperature responses under different weather-related stress scenarios and has found that elevated systems offer the best protection against white frost and heat. "Our goal was to understand the underlying mechanisms and identify which agrivoltaic systems are most effective at protecting crops," corresponding author Joseph Vernier told pv magazine. "We leveraged numerical modeling tools to predict the agrivoltaic microclimate and compute the resulting plant-air ...

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