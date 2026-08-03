Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Heavy Rare Earths: Der nächste Megatrend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3L0AD | ISIN: FR001400QR88 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
03.08.26 | 08:09
96,79 
-0,50 % -0,49
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,6698,1614:25
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 13:12 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heliotec Energy Ltd: EDF and Heliotec launch partnership to help small businesses reduce energy costs

  • The four-month trial will provide over 1,000 eligible EDF Small Business customers with free access to Heliotec's AI-powered energy intelligence platform
  • Customers receive real-time, site-specific recommendations in clear, practical language, to help them take immediate action to reduce unnecessary energy costs and waste
  • No hardware installation required, allowing businesses to take control of their energy use without interrupting day-to-day operations

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDF Small Business and Heliotec today announced a partnership that begins with a four-month trial involving over 1,000 eligible EDF Small Business customers. The partnership combines EDF's expertise and customer relationships with Heliotec's AI-powered energy intelligence platform to make energy management more practical and accessible.

Small businesses are under growing pressure from rising energy costs and a more complex energy landscape, increasing the need for simple, practical ways to improve efficiency and reduce unnecessary costs.

Heliotec's AI-powered platform analyses site-level energy data to identify inefficiencies and deliver real-time, site-specific recommendations in clear, practical language. The platform translates complex energy data into straightforward actions, providing clear guidance that businesses can act on immediately.

This approach reduces the time and effort required to improve energy performance, without the need for additional hardware installation or complex implementation, allowing businesses to focus on running and growing their operations.

The four-month trial will provide over 1,000 eligible EDF Small Business customers across hospitality, retail and light industry with free access to the platform. Customers who choose to participate will securely share existing energy data with Heliotec, enabling the platform to begin analysing energy consumption and delivering tailored recommendations within days.

As part of the trial, a select group of early adopter businesses will also receive free hardware sensors, giving them equipment-level disaggregated data for even more granular insight into where energy is being used across their sites.

Claire Nutt, Director of Small Business at EDF said: "Small businesses are looking for practical ways to manage rising energy costs without adding complexity to their day-to-day operations. This partnership with Heliotec gives eligible customers access to clear, actionable guidance that can help them improve energy performance while keeping implementation simple."

Thomas Eskebæk, CEO and founder of Heliotec added: "Small businesses don't need more data. They need to know what action to take. That's the problem Heliotec was created to solve. By partnering with EDF, we can make that support available to many more small businesses, helping them take greater control of their energy use."

Insights from the trial will help inform future collaboration between EDF and Heliotec, supporting efforts to make practical energy management more accessible for small businesses across the UK.

Find out more: www.heliotec.energy/landing/edf-sbc-free-trial.

About Heliotec

Heliotec is an energy intelligence company. Its AI-powered platform analyses existing business energy data to identify waste and inefficiency and turns it into clear, practical recommendations that cut avoidable cost, without disruptive installation or specialist expertise. Heliotec works with organisations of every size, from independent small businesses to multi-site operations.

Find out more:
www.heliotec.energy

About EDF

EDF is Britain's biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity, investing over £100 million weekly in the UK's electricity infrastructure while operating five nuclear power stations and dozens of onshore and offshore wind farms. The company is driving the UK's nuclear renaissance through Hinkley Point C and its investment in Sizewell C, projects that will together power around 12 million homes with low-carbon electricity. EDF also supports 5 million customers and businesses across Britain in adopting electric solutions like EVs, solar, heat pumps, and battery storage, while remaining one of the UK's leading developers of renewable energy and a major supplier to British business.

Find out more:
www.edfenergy.com

Media contacts

Heliotec:
Julia Munday
Marketing & Communications
jm@heliotec.energy

EDF:
Katya Beadsworth
Media Relations Manger
katya.beadsworth@edfenergy.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/edf-and-heliotec-launch-partnership-to-help-small-businesses-reduce-energy-costs-302841115.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.