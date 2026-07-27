Technip Energies and EDF sign strategic framework agreement to support delivery of the EPR2 program

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) and EDF have signed a strategic framework agreement, to support execution, construction management, and delivery of EDF's nuclear new-build program - EPR2.

Under this non-exclusive agreement, Technip Energies will deploy experienced personnel into key operational roles within EDF, particularly in project and construction management process, as part of integrated teams working alongside EDF's personnel. With this model, EDF will draw on Technip Energies' proven expertise in the delivery of major complex industrial and energy projects to help strengthen execution discipline and improve schedule predictability across all EDF's nuclear new-build activities.

The agreement establishes a common foundation for long-term cooperation, enabling both companies to combine complementary capabilities and capitalize on lessons learned from large-scale industrial projects in support of EDF's future nuclear developments.

Loïc Chapuis, President Project Delivery and Services at Technip Energies, commented: "This agreement marks a new chapter between EDF and Technip Energies. By combining EDF's long-standing nuclear expertise with Technip Energies' experience in delivering highly complex industrial and energy infrastructure, our integrated teams will support execution and schedule certainty across major nuclear projects. Beyond the operational benefits, this partnership reflects the kind of long-term industrial cooperation needed to deliver France's nuclear ambitions and support the future of the EPR2 program."

Thierry Le Mouroux, Group Senior Executive Vice President with responsibility for the Nuclear Projects and Industrial Partnership Division at EDF, underlined that: - This strategic partnership combines the complementary expertise of both companies. The EDF Group brings its mastery of reactor engineering and an efficient supply chain dedicated to building EPR2s, while Technip Energies contributes its world-renowned complex project management skills. Together, we strengthen the French nuclear team to ensure the EPR2 program is delivered successfully-on time, within budget, and to the expected levels of safety."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About EDF

A key player in the energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy provider active across the entire value chain: generation, distribution, trading, energy sales, and energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energy, with a production of 515 TWh that is 95% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 26.5 gCO2/kWh in 2025, the Group has developed a diversified production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energies (including hydropower). EDF invests in new technologies to support the energy transition. Its corporate purpose is to build a CO2-neutral energy future that reconciles environmental protection, well-being, and development through electricity and innovative services and solutions. The Group supplies energy and services to around 41 million customers (1) and generated €113.3 billion in 2025.

(1) The customer portfolio includes recurring electricity, gas, and services contracts

Contacts

Technip Energies

Investor Relations

Phillip Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 207 585 5051

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations & Social Media Manager

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne

EDF

Presse EDF service-de-presse@edf.fr / 01 40 42 46 37

©EDF. Crédit simulations: Penly ©Didier Marc (PWP) & Kardham Architecture

EDF EPR2 Penly Vue de rendu