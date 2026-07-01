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WKN: A2QNZT | ISIN: NL0014559478 | Ticker-Symbol: 68F
Stuttgart
01.07.26 | 18:02
32,300 Euro
-2,30 % -0,760
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,36032,56018:19
32,30032,50018:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 17:48 Uhr
70 Leser
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Technip Energies announces end of share buy-back program

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (the "Company") announces the completion of its share buy-back program, which launch was announced in a press release dated March 18, 2026.

Between March 18, 2026, and June 30, 2026, the Company acquired 4,246,851 of its own shares (representing 2.38% of the share capital), at an average price per share of 36.64 euros.

As announced in the press release dated March 18, 2026, the shares acquired under the share buy-back program will be used for the following purposes: 1. to reduce the Company's share capital by cancelling treasury shares; 2. to meet the Company's obligations under equity incentive plans.

Details of the transactions carried out under this share buy-back program are available on the Company's website: https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/publications-regulated-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

The liquidity agreement resumed on July 1st, 2026.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

Contacts

Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Phillip LindsayJason Hyonne
Vice-President Investor RelationsPress Relations & Social Media Manager
Tel: +44 207 585 5051Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Phillip LindsayEmail: Jason Hyonne

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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