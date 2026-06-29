

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Plastic recycling company Alterra announced on Monday that it has launched Nerea, a standardized modular system for chemical recycling of plastic waste, with engineering firm Technip Energies N.V. (TE.PA) and energy company Neste Oyj (NESTE.HE).



Alterra said Nerea converts hard-to-recycle plastic waste into feedstock for new plastics. The system uses a standardized product model instead of custom engineering to cut project complexity, cost and timelines.



The three companies signed a collaboration agreement in November 2024. Alterra provides thermochemical liquefaction technology, Neste supplies circular feedstock expertise, and Technip Energies handles engineering and modularization.



On the Paris stock exchange, shares of Technip Energies closed Friday's trading 2.88 percent lower at 33.04 euros.



On the Helsinki stock exchange, shares of Neste Oyj closed Friday's trading 0.26 percent lower at 27.18 euros.



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