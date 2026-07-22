

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $748 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $638 million, or $2.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $861 million or $2.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $5.160 billion from $4.534 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $748 Mln. vs. $638 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.55 vs. $2.14 last year. -Revenue: $5.160 Bln vs. $4.534 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 5.25 B



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