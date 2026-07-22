Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (OTCQB: CMHSF) ("CHS" or the "Company"), an industry leader in healthcare benefits administration software and services, today announced it has signed a 3-Year Recurring Third-Party Administrator ("TPA") agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 726 Benefits Fund ("ATU 726" or the "Fund"). Under the agreement, CHS will deploy its Novus 360 solution to modernize and administer the Fund's health and welfare and related benefit programs.

The new signing continues the momentum that the Company has been experiencing with regard to sales growth. This signing is the fourth new client agreement that CHS has signed since December 2025. The Company has a robust business development pipeline of over USD 20M as reported in the press release issued by the Company on March 5, 2026, and it expects to continue to convert these prospects at its historical conversion rate of approximately 30%.

ATU 726, which provides health benefits to bargaining unit members, their spouses, and eligible dependents through the ATU Local 726 Benefits Plan, will use Novus 360 to streamline eligibility, enrollment, billing, compliance, reporting, and member communications in a single, cloud-based platform. Novus 360 digitizes historically paper-based and fragmented administration workflows, enabling faster, more accurate processing while enhancing member service and transparency.

"ATU 726's leadership was very clear that they wanted a partner who understands the complexity of union benefit plans and can deliver both technology and services at scale," said Chris Cosgrove, President and CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems. "Our Novus 360 platform is designed specifically for labor unions and multi-employer funds. By combining advanced automation, data analytics, and experienced TPA services, we are confident we can help ATU 726 improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance, and deliver a better experience for their members."

The Novus 360 platform integrates benefits administration, claims processing, utilization management, case management, pension administration, and member engagement into a unified solution. For ATU 726, CHS will leverage Novus 360's cloud-hosted infrastructure, mobile applications, and data analytics capabilities to provide real-time visibility into plan performance, support informed trustee decision-making, and enable more proactive management of health outcomes and costs.

This agreement further strengthens CHS' position in the U.S. labor union and Taft-Hartley market, where Novus 360 is one of the few platforms capable of handling multi-employer complexity across healthcare and pension benefits.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "budget", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "scheduled", "forecast", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "to be", "could", "would", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in the U.S., Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company, and risks and uncertainties described in the Company's reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities administrators on its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306057

Source: Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.