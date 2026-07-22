

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) reported earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $472.00 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $608.48 million, or $3.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.6% to $3.982 billion from $4.403 billion last year.



PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $472.00 Mln. vs. $608.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.48 vs. $3.03 last year. -Revenue: $3.982 Bln vs. $4.403 Bln last year.



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