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WKN: A3EV2W | ISIN: CA66240L1040 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2026 13:02 Uhr
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North Shore Uranium Ltd.: North Shore Obtains DTCC Elibility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V:NSU)(OTCQB:NSURF) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company's common shares are eligible for delivery and depository services with the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (the "DTCC") to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTCC are considered "DTCC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, thus accelerating the settlement process for investors while reducing transactional costs for participating stock brokerages. Investors can find the current Canadian financial disclosure of the Company on its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

As announced on March 18, 2026, the Company's common shares trade on the Over-The-Counter QB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "NSURF" on the OTCQB, in addition to its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing trading symbol "NSU".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/north-shore-obtains-dtcc-elibility-1194181

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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