North Shore Uranium Ltd.: North Shore Completes Phase 1 Drilling at Rio Puerco

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU)(OTCQB:NSURF) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed Phase 1 of its first drill program at the Rio Puerco uranium project in the Grants Uranium District of northwestern New Mexico ("Rio Puerco" or the "Project"). The Company completed 13 rotary drill holes totaling 2,828 m (9,274 ft.).

North Shore is now analyzing the results from Phase 1 and intends to return to the Project in Q4 2026 for Phase 2 of the drill program, after the summer monsoon season. The results from Phase 1 will further inform the confirmation of targets for Phase 2. North Shore has the necessary permits to drill up to 26 holes totaling approximately 5,975 m (19,600 ft.).

Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: "We are excited to complete the first significant drilling at Rio Puerco since the 1970s. We are now analyzing the results from the program and look forward to reporting them in the near future. New Mexico is a great place to work. With its rich uranium mining history and a number of established uranium resources, we think that the state has the potential to become a leader in the USA's push to produce more uranium in the future."

Details of the proposed 2026 drill program and a summary of the known uranium mineralization and work history at Rio Puerco were reported by the Company on April 9, 2026.

The main objective of the current drill program is to begin validating and further evaluating historical exploration data generated by the Kerr-McGee Mining Corporation ("Kerr-McGee") in the 1960s and 1970s. Each of the sites selected for drilling by the Company in 2026 is a "twin" of a mud rotary hole drilled by Kerr-McGee where uranium mineralization was identified using a gamma ray probe. In addition, "twin" confirmation core holes were also drilled by Kerr-McGee at three of the 13 sites drilled by North Shore in Phase 1.

At each of the 13 sites, a 14.6 cm (5.75 inch) vertical mud rotary hole was drilled by Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates. Samples collected at 1.5 m (4.9 ft.) intervals were logged by a supervising geologist for lithology, colour and texture, and scintillometer readings were taken to measure radioactivity. Select samples were submitted for assay and representative samples were retained in chip trays for future reference. Upon completion of each drill hole, a downhole geophysical survey was completed by Century Geophysical Corporation ("Century") using a calibrated multi-parameter logging tool. Natural gamma ray, resistivity and spontaneous potential (SP) measurements were taken at 0.1 foot (3 cm) intervals over the entire length of the drill hole. Downhole deviation measurements were also taken at 20 foot (6.1 m) intervals. The gamma ray data is used for uranium grade estimation (eU3O8) of the drill hole and resistivity provides useful information for geologic interpretation and correlation of the different sedimentary layers. Logging speeds were optimized to collect high-quality natural gamma data. Actual uranium grades may ultimately vary from the eU3O8 grades. After the downhole survey was completed, the hole was grouted with cement and the site was reclaimed.

Drill holes RP-26-18-96 (above) and RP-26-18-39 at Rio Puerco in July 2026.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved of the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release and has reviewed and verified the supporting technical information disclosed in this news release. The drill program was managed in the field by Mr. Chris Longton, Principal Geologist with Rangefront Mining Services, with support from Mr. Clements. Mr. Longton is also a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT NORTH SHORE

The nuclear power industry is undergoing increased development to meet CO2 emission-reduction goals and the needs of new power-intensive technologies like AI. In this environment, discoveries of uranium deposits may be significant, especially in established uranium-producing jurisdictions like Saskatchewan and New Mexico. North Shore is focused on advancing exploration for uranium deposits at Rio Puerco in the Grants Uranium District of New Mexico and its Falcon and West Bear properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. In addition, the Company continues to evaluate quality opportunities in the United States and Canada to complement its portfolio of uranium properties.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Brooke Clements,

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information:

Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: 604.536.2711

Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com

www.northshoreuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: the planned scope of the current drill program at Rio Puerco and the Company's stated objective to drill more holes under the program; the Company's objective of validating and further evaluating historical exploration data; the initiation and results of work programs and their potential outcomes; the Company's ability to acquire up to an 87.5% interest in the Rio Puerco project and to create a joint venture with Resurrection Mining LLC ("Resurrection"); the Company's exploration strategy to evaluate additional opportunities in the United States and Canada; the actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including whether exploration activities result in the identification of mineralization of potential economic interest at Rio Puerco and the Company's Falcon and West Bear properties in Saskatchewan; the ability of the Company to meet milestones and make bonus payments to Resurrection; the interpretation and meaning of completed and future geophysical surveys, drilling results, and economic evaluations; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the Company and the timing and receipt of the required regulatory and government approvals,; and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "believe" and similar expressions, as well as statements that certain events or conditions "may", "could", "would" or "will" occur. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied, including, but not limited to: risks that the Company may not complete its entire planned drill program after completion of Phase 1; risks relating to contractor availability and site conditions; risks that historical exploration data may not be indicative of future results; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; delays in obtaining governmental or regulatory approvals; fluctuations in uranium prices; and other factors described in the Company's public disclosure documents. Additional risks not presently known to the Company may also cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/north-shore-completes-phase-1-drilling-at-rio-puerco-1206771