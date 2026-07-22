Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from twelve reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes (ARA-RC-009 to ARA-RC-020) at the Cruzeta target of its flagship Arapaima Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, Minas Gerais State.

The results materially expand the scale of Arapaima. Drilling confirmed near-surface gallium mineralization in every hole and extended the known mineralized trend approximately 2.9 kilometres westward, from the eastern area of the Cruzeta target into its western area. The single Cruzeta target now defines a mineralized footprint measuring approximately 4.4 kilometres east-west by 1.5 kilometres north-south, interpreted as one broad, contiguous mineralized trend, giving Spark a substantially larger target area for continued drilling.

Gallium Intersected from Surface in All Twelve Holes

Gallium mineralization was intersected from surface in all twelve holes reported in this program, overlying a broader rare earth element ("REE") zone. Composite intervals include 30 m from surface at 69 g/t Ga2O3 in ARA-RC-011 and 12 m from surface at 77 g/t Ga2O3 in ARA-RC-012, with the highest individual 2 m sample returning 85 g/t Ga2O3 from 10-12 m in ARA-RC-011.

Underlying rare earth mineralization returned composite intervals including 14 m at 3,125 ppm TREO and 32 m at 2,456 ppm TREO, with an individual 2 m sample of 12,039 ppm TREO (1.20% TREO). All grades are in-situ analytical results; no metallurgical recovery is implied.

Highlights

Expanded footprint: the single Cruzeta target now defines a mineralized footprint of approximately 4.4 km east-west by approximately 1.5 km north-south.

Gallium from surface in all twelve holes, with composited intervals including 30 m from surface at 69 g/t Ga2O3 in ARA-RC-011 and 12 m from surface at 77 g/t Ga2O3 in ARA-RC-012.

Highest individual gallium sample: 85 g/t Ga2O3 over 2 m in ARA-RC-011 from 10-12 m.

Strong rare earth results beneath the gallium zone, including ARA-RC-011 with 14 m at 3,125 ppm TREO from 44 m, including 2 m at 12,039 ppm TREO (1.20% TREO) from 46 m.

The western area of the Cruzeta target returned several of the strongest results in the program and is a priority for follow-up drilling.

Metallurgical test work is underway at ANSTO in Australia; no metallurgical recoveries are implied by the assay results reported in this release.

Why These Results Matter

The key development is scale. The first five discovery holes established mineralization in the eastern area of the Cruzeta target. This twelve-hole step-out program shows that the same broad exploration theme extends approximately 2.9 kilometres westward within the same target, creating a substantially larger area for follow-up drilling. The results also show a repeated vertical pattern: near-surface gallium mineralization passing downward into a thicker REE-bearing zone.

Gallium is designated a critical mineral by Canada, the United States and the European Union. It is used in compound semiconductors, LEDs, electric vehicles, solar cells, defense radar and electronic-warfare systems. Gallium is typically recovered as a by-product of bauxite/alumina and zinc processing, so the occurrence of near-surface gallium mineralization within an ionic-adsorption clay ("IAC")-style rare earth system at Arapaima is an important exploration feature. This context is general industry information only and does not imply recoverability or economic viability at Arapaima.

"This follow-up drilling program significantly expands the mineralized footprint at Arapaima," said Dr. Fernando Tallarico, Chief Executive Officer of Spark Energy Minerals. "The program extended the original discovery area approximately 2.9 kilometres westward, with gallium beginning at surface in every hole and strong rare earth results below, supporting our interpretation of Cruzeta as one broad, contiguous target from east to west. We are continuing to drill and look forward to the upcoming metallurgical test results from ANSTO."

Cruzeta Target Footprint & Key Results

Figure 1. Location map showing reported, initial, planned and pending RC drill holes across the eastern and western areas of the Cruzeta target and the expanded Arapaima mineralized footprint.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/306022_26381b6e34206a59_002full.jpg

Gallium Results - Intersected from Surface in All Twelve Holes

Gallium mineralization was intersected from surface in all twelve holes, demonstrating consistent near-surface gallium mineralization across both the western and eastern areas of the Cruzeta target. Table 1 summarizes the reported gallium intervals together with the peak individual 2 m samples returned in each hole.

Hole Area Gallium interval

from surface Peak individual 2 m sample ARA-RC-009 Cruzeta West 20 m @ 63 g/t Ga2O3 peak sample 73 g/t Ga2O3 ARA-RC-010 Cruzeta West 8 m @ 69 g/t Ga2O3 peak sample 74 g/t Ga2O3 ARA-RC-011 Cruzeta West 30 m @ 69 g/t Ga2O3 peak sample 85 g/t Ga2O3 (highest of program) ARA-RC-012 Cruzeta West 12 m @ 77 g/t Ga2O3 peak sample 82 g/t Ga2O3 ARA-RC-013 Cruzeta West 4 m @ 58 g/t Ga2O3 peak sample 63 g/t Ga2O3 ARA-RC-014 Cruzeta West 4 m @ 59 g/t Ga2O3 peak sample 62 g/t Ga2O3 ARA-RC-015 Cruzeta West 8 m @ 65 g/t Ga2O3 peak sample 69 g/t Ga2O3 ARA-RC-016 Cruzeta West 4 m @ 62 g/t Ga2O3 peak sample 63 g/t Ga2O3 ARA-RC-017 Cruzeta East 20 m @ 67 g/t Ga2O3 peak sample 79 g/t Ga2O3 ARA-RC-018 Cruzeta East 22 m @ 58 g/t Ga2O3 peak sample 70 g/t Ga2O3 ARA-RC-019 Cruzeta East 4 m @ 49 g/t Ga2O3 peak sample 59 g/t Ga2O3 ARA-RC-020 Cruzeta East 4 m @ 66 g/t Ga2O3 peak sample 69 g/t Ga2O3

Table 1. Gallium results for RC drill holes ARA-RC-009 to ARA-RC-020. Composite intervals are reported above an approximate 50 g/t Ga2O3 basis. Gallium is reported as gallium oxide (Ga2O3) in g/t as in-situ analytical content.

TREO / Rare Earth Results

Rare earth mineralization was intersected beneath the near-surface gallium zone, with the strongest TREO interval returned in ARA-RC-011 in the western area of the Cruzeta target. Table 2 summarizes the reported TREO intervals together with MREO and NdPr proportions, which provide additional context on the magnet rare earth content of the reported rare earth mineralization.

Hole Area From

(m) Width

(m) TREO

(ppm) Peak individual TREO sample (ppm) MREO

(% of TREO) NdPr

(% of TREO) NdPr ppm

(calculated

from TREO) ARA-RC-009 Cruzeta West 0 6 1,558 1,729 18.1 16.9 263 ARA-RC-010 Cruzeta West 16 24 1,165 1,871 20.4 19.2 224 ARA-RC-011 Cruzeta West 44 14 3,125 12,039 25.2 24.2 756 ARA-RC-012 Cruzeta West 32 34 1,772 4,579 20.0 18.8 333 ARA-RC-013 Cruzeta West 12 32 2,255 5,299 17.4 16.6 374 ARA-RC-014 Cruzeta West 28 16 1,563 2,357 13.5 12.9 202 ARA-RC-015 Cruzeta West 46 34 946 2,682 20.0 19.1 181 ARA-RC-016 Cruzeta West 32 44 1,049 1,681 21.0 19.7 207 ARA-RC-017 Cruzeta East 22 52 1,175 3,841 22.3 21.3 250 ARA-RC-018 Cruzeta East 32 32 2,456 6,007 23.2 22.2 545 ARA-RC-019 Cruzeta East 22 44 1,234 2,930 18.2 17.4 215 ARA-RC-020 Cruzeta East 28 28 1,536 2,334 20.4 19.5 300

Table 2. TREO, MREO and NdPr results for RC drill holes ARA-RC-009 to ARA-RC-020. Composite intervals are reported above a 500 ppm TREO cut-off. MREO is calculated as Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Dy2O3 + Tb4O7, and NdPr as Nd2O3 + Pr6O11; each is expressed as a percentage of TREO. NdPr ppm is calculated from the reported TREO interval grade and NdPr percentage. All values are in-situ analytical assay results and do not imply recoverability.

Supporting REE Oxide Assay Data

The full individual rare earth oxide assay table supporting the TREO, MREO and NdPr values reported in this release is available at the following link:

https://sparkminerals.co/arapaima-ree-oxide-assay-table

The supporting schedule sets out the individual rare earth oxide assay results for drill holes ARA-RC-009 to ARA-RC-020. Values are reported as in-situ analytical assay results and do not imply recoverability, metallurgical recovery, economic viability or equivalent-grade economics.

The Cruzeta Target: Western and Eastern Areas

Cruzeta West and Cruzeta East, as referenced in this release and its tables, denote the western and eastern areas of the single Cruzeta target. The western area returned several of the strongest results in the program, including the highest individual gallium sample and the highest individual TREO sample. These results support treating the western area as a priority for follow-up drilling rather than a peripheral step-out.

In the eastern area, the new drilling supports the extension of the original discovery area. ARA-RC-018 returned 32 m at 2,456 ppm TREO from 32 m, including intervals of 2 m at 4,387 ppm TREO from 36 m, 4 m at 4,573 ppm TREO from 38 m and 2 m at 6,007 ppm TREO from 42 m.

Figure 2. Strip log for borehole ARA-RC-011 showing the geological interpretation of pedogenic horizons developed between fresh rock and regolith, together with TREO and Ga2O3 assay profiles.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/306022_26381b6e34206a59_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Geological section illustrating the interpreted near-surface gallium zone overlying broader REE mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/306022_26381b6e34206a59_004full.jpg

Geological Interpretation and Next Steps

In each of the twelve holes, drilling encountered near-surface gallium mineralization passing downward into a thicker rare earth-bearing zone, consistent with Spark's current interpretation of a vertically zoned, supergene IAC-style profile developed through deep tropical weathering of granitic host rocks. The recurrence of this near-surface gallium cap over a rare earth zone in both the eastern and western areas of the Cruzeta target supports continued exploration; it has not been verified by a mineral resource estimate.

Step-out and infill drilling is ongoing as part of Spark's current follow-up 2,000-metre RC program, which is nearing completion. Samples for metallurgical test work have arrived at ANSTO in Australia and are currently being processed. No metallurgical recovery results are available at this time.

Drill Hole Information

The holes are vertical RC drill holes (dip -90°). Collar coordinates are in SIRGAS 2000 UTM Zone 24S. Reported intervals are downhole widths; as the holes are vertical, true widths are not known and may differ materially from the downhole widths reported.

Hole ID Area Easting Northing RL (m) Datum EOH (m) Dip ARA-RC-009 Cruzeta West 231950 8115459 839 SIRGAS2000 24S 64 -90° ARA-RC-010 Cruzeta West 231930 8115154 851 SIRGAS2000 24S 40 -90° ARA-RC-011 Cruzeta West 232794 8114471 863 SIRGAS2000 24S 58 -90° ARA-RC-012 Cruzeta West 232652 8114397 876 SIRGAS2000 24S 66 -90° ARA-RC-013 Cruzeta West 232750 8114074 998 SIRGAS2000 24S 44 -90° ARA-RC-014 Cruzeta West 232600 8114073 983 SIRGAS2000 24S 44 -90° ARA-RC-015 Cruzeta West 232863 8114973 990 SIRGAS2000 24S 80 -90° ARA-RC-016 Cruzeta West 233117 8115010 1001 SIRGAS2000 24S 76 -90° ARA-RC-017 Cruzeta East 235723 8113867 956 SIRGAS2000 24S 74 -90° ARA-RC-018 Cruzeta East 235711 8114135 994 SIRGAS2000 24S 64 -90° ARA-RC-019 Cruzeta East 235312 8114543 915 SIRGAS2000 24S 66 -90° ARA-RC-020 Cruzeta East 235209 8114301 938 SIRGAS2000 24S 56 -90°

Table 3. Drill hole collar information for RC drill holes ARA-RC-009 to ARA-RC-020. Coordinates are reported in SIRGAS 2000 UTM Zone 24S. Reported intervals are downhole widths; true widths are not known.

Technical Notes and Reporting Basis

"TREO" means total rare earth oxides and is calculated as the arithmetic sum of CeO2, La2O3, Pr6O11, Nd2O3, Sm2O3, Eu2O3, Gd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3 and Y2O3.

"MREO" means magnet rare earth oxides and is calculated as Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Dy2O3 + Tb4O7. Samarium is not included. "NdPr" means Nd2O3 + Pr6O11.

TREO, MREO, NdPr and gallium oxide ("Ga2O3") values reported in this release are in-situ analytical assay results only. These values are reported on an oxide basis and should not be interpreted as recoverable rare earth oxides, recoverable gallium oxide, metal-equivalent grades, mineral-equivalent grades or implied metallurgical recoveries. Metallurgical test work is in progress, and no metallurgical recoveries have been determined for gallium or the rare earth elements.

Gallium is reported as Ga2O3 in grams per tonne (g/t). Gallium results are provided in the context of the broader rare earth mineralized system and are not intended to imply economic extraction or recovery.

Reported intervals are length-weighted composites. Rare earth intervals are reported above a 500 ppm TREO cut-off, and gallium intervals are reported from surface above an approximate 50 g/t Ga2O3 basis, in each case permitting limited internal dilution. Reported widths are downhole widths; the drill holes are vertical and true widths are not known and may differ materially. Individual high-grade sample values reported within broader intervals are disclosed where applicable and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization sampled.

Marketing Agreement

The Company announces that it has entered into a marketing agreement dated July 16, 2026 with AllPennyStocks.com Media Inc. ("APS"), subject to CSE approval.

Pursuant to its agreement with APS (the "APS Agreement"), APS will provide investor relations, advertising and marketing services to the Company for an initial four-month campaign commencing July 22, 2026, in consideration of an aggregate cash payment of CAD$63,567.22, plus applicable taxes. The Company has paid the consideration to APS. The APS Agreement does not provide for the issuance of any securities, options or other equity compensation by the Company to APS.

The services are expected to include investor-awareness, media-syndication and online marketing services, including the preparation and distribution of articles and related promotional content through APS's website, newsletter and media-syndication network. The timing and content of the services will be coordinated with the Company's news flow and disclosure schedule.

APS is located at 3-200 Memorial Ave., Suite 172, Orillia, Ontario L3V 5X6, Canada, and operates the website https://www.allpennystocks.com/. APS is an arm's length party to the Company. To the Company's knowledge, neither APS nor any of its directors, officers or principals owns any securities of the Company or has any right to acquire securities of the Company. APS has no prior relationship with the Company other than the APS Agreement.

APS was founded in 1999 and provides investor awareness and financial media services focused on the micro-cap market.

Data Verification

In accordance with NI 43-101, the Qualified Persons have verified the data underlying the scientific and technical information in this news release. Verification included review of laboratory certificates of analysis against the Company's assay database, review of quality-control results, including blanks, field duplicates and certified reference materials, and review of drill-hole collar and survey information.

The data reviewed were found to be consistent with the Company's assay database and adequate for the purpose of this disclosure. Verification was limited to data available as of the date of this news release; no independent verification sampling or re-assaying was undertaken, and the results have not been verified by, and do not constitute, a mineral resource estimate.

The Qualified Persons are not aware of any drilling, sampling or analytical factors that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed, subject to the assumptions, limitations and cautionary statements described in this news release.

Exploration-Stage Property; No Mineral Resource or Economic Analysis

The Arapaima Project is an exploration-stage property. No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated for the Project, and no preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, feasibility study or other economic analysis has been completed or is disclosed in this news release. Exploration results reported in this release have not been categorized as inferred, indicated or measured mineral resources, or as probable or proven mineral reserves. There is no certainty that further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource or that any mineralization identified will prove to be economically or technically viable to extract.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Exploration Results

The exploration results disclosed in this news release are preliminary in nature. Reported drill intercepts are based on assays from individual reverse circulation drill holes and are not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be present elsewhere on the property or at depth. Reported widths are downhole widths; the drill holes are vertical and true widths are not known and may differ materially. References to a "system," "footprint," "continuity," "zonation" or deposit "style," including any IAC-style interpretation, reflect the Company's current geological interpretation only and have not been verified by a mineral resource estimate. Individual high-grade sample values are not necessarily representative of the mineralization sampled. Reverse circulation sampling may be subject to contamination, sample loss and down-hole dilution that can affect reported grades.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control, Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Samples were collected at 2 m down-hole intervals from vertical reverse circulation drill holes; collar coordinates, end-of-hole depths and survey details are set out in the Drill Hole Information table above (SIRGAS 2000 UTM Zone 24S). Each sample was split using a Jones riffle splitter to approximately 2 kg for analysis, with approximately 1 kg retained for archiving and future metallurgical test work. The Company's quality-control program comprised a blank (crushed quartz) as the first sample of each batch (each drill hole constituting a batch), a field duplicate every 20 samples, and two certified reference materials (CRMs) every 25 samples; CRM and control results are used to monitor laboratory accuracy and precision and are excluded from the reported assay tables. Samples were submitted to the independent SGS Geosol Ltda laboratory (MG-10 highway, km 24.5, Angicos, Vespasiano/MG), which is independent of the Company and is ISO 17025, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 certified. Sample preparation comprised crushing (75% to 3 mm) and pulverizing (250 g, 95% passing 150 mesh) - Jones split (code PRP70J_A2-PA). Analysis was by ICP-MS/OES following sodium peroxide fusion for 56 elements, including the rare earth elements and gallium (code ICM90A).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons), FAusIMM, VP Exploration and Director of the Company, and Dr. Fernando Tallarico, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company, each a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Hill is a Director of the Company and is not independent of the Company. Dr. Tallarico is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and is likewise not independent of the Company.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is a Canadian company advancing the exploration and development of critical minerals essential to the clean-energy transition. The Company's primary focus is Brazil, where it controls a significant land position within the country's emerging Lithium Valley. Spark's flagship Arapaima Project spans approximately 91,900 hectares and hosts multiple targets for gallium-REE and lithium mineralization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the interpretation and significance of exploration and assay results; the size, continuity, extent, geometry, grade and near-surface character of gallium and rare earth mineralization across the eastern and western areas of the Cruzeta target; any IAC-style interpretation; the strategic, supply or market context for gallium; the timing, scope and results of future exploration, drilling and metallurgical test work (including test work in progress at ANSTO); the potential to define a mineral resource; the advancement of the Arapaima Project; the availability of financing; and the Company's plans, objectives and strategies. Forward-looking information is identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "potential," "target," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding: geological interpretations and the continuity of mineralization; the accuracy and representativeness of sampling and assay data; the reliability of laboratory analyses and QA/QC; the timing and outcome of future metallurgical test work; commodity prices and market and trade conditions (including critical-mineral export-control policy); the availability of financing on acceptable terms; and the ability to obtain and maintain tenure, permits and regulatory approvals. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation: the inherently preliminary and uncertain nature of exploration; the risk that no metallurgical recovery is demonstrated and that reported gallium and oxide contents are not recoverable; geological, metallurgical and sampling uncertainty (including reverse circulation sampling limitations); the selective nature of samples and the risk that individual high-grade values are not representative; the risk that true widths differ materially from downhole widths; the absence of any mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate and the risk that no economically viable deposit is ever defined; volatility in gallium and rare earth prices and in critical-mineral trade and export-control policy; financing, dilution and liquidity risk; and title, permitting, regulatory, environmental, community and political risks associated with operating in Brazil.

Statements regarding exploration results, mineralization and geological interpretations are not, and must not be construed as, statements regarding the existence of any mineral resource, mineral reserve or commercially mineable deposit. There can be no assurance that any exploration program will result in a mineral discovery or that any mineralization identified will be developed into a commercially viable deposit. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Spark Energy Minerals Inc.