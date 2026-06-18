Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) (the "Company" or "Spark") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 10, 2026.

Annual General Meeting Results

A total of 18,080,325 common shares were represented at the AGM, representing 9.10% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular (the "Circular") dated May 6, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

Item 1. Election of Directors

At the Meeting all director nominees listed in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company.

Director Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Fernando Tallarico For

Withheld 18,060,175

20,150 99.889%

0.111% Jonathan Victor Hill For

Withheld 18,051,464

28,861 99.840%

0.160% Sead Hamzagic For

Withheld 18,071,464

8,861 99.951%

0.049%

Item 2. Appointment of Auditor

Davidson & Company, Chartered Public Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

Votes For % of Votes Votes Withheld % of Votes 18,080,325 100% 0 0%

Following the annual general meeting, the board of directors re-appointed Fernando Tallarico as CEO, President & Chair, Chris Foster as CFO, Jonathan Hill as VP Exploration, and Sheryl Dhillon as Corporate Secretary. Spark Energy would like to sincerely thank the Company's shareholders for their continued strong support.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is a Canadian-listed mineral exploration company with projects in Brazil. The Company's primary focus is the exploration and advancement of its Arapaima Project in Minas Gerais.

The Arapaima Project encompasses approximately 91,900 hectares and includes multiple exploration targets under evaluation for lithium, gallium, and rare earth elements. Through systematic exploration and responsible operating practices, Spark aims to advance its understanding of the Project and evaluate its exploration potential.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Qualified Person

To the extent this news release contains scientific or technical information concerning the Company's mineral projects, such information has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Fernando Tallarico, P.Geo., FSEG, a director and officer of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Dr. Tallarico is a Professional Geoscientist registered with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO) and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release in accordance with NI 43-101 and the professional and ethical standards applicable to his designation. Dr. Tallarico is not independent of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release has been prepared in accordance with the Company's continuous disclosure obligations under applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (the "Company") is a reporting issuer with the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") as its principal regulator and is subject to, among other things, National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings, NI 43-101 and National Policy 51-201 - Disclosure Standards.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the current expectations, estimates and beliefs of management regarding future events, and are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the scope, objectives, timing, methodology and completion of the Company's Reverse Circulation ("RC") and other drilling programs; the planned number, location, orientation and depth of drill holes; the receipt, quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") validation, interpretation and significance of exploration and analytical results; the potential presence, continuity, extent, thickness or grade of mineralization; the use of exploration and drilling results to plan, refine or expand future exploration programs; the advancement and evaluation of the Arapaima Project and the targets within the Company's land package; the composition of the board of directors and management team following the annual general meeting; the Company's future exploration plans, strategies, objectives and expenditures; the availability and terms of future financing; the maintenance of title, permits and regulatory approvals; and the Company's compliance with applicable regulatory and disclosure requirements.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, including, without limitation: that the Company will complete its planned exploration and drilling programs substantially as contemplated; that the Company will maintain an adequate financial position and access to financing on acceptable terms; that geological conditions and mineralization will be consistent with the Company's current interpretations; that drilling equipment, qualified personnel and analytical laboratory services will remain available and operate on a timely basis; that QA/QC procedures will perform as intended; that the Company will maintain the title, permits, licences and regulatory approvals required for its activities; and that there will be no material adverse change in commodity prices, capital markets, or the economic, regulatory or political environment in Brazil or Canada. Such assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; geological and modelling uncertainty; the risk that exploration, drilling or analytical results (including pending or future results) are not as expected, are not confirmed by QA/QC or subsequent interpretation, or are not indicative of the presence, continuity, extent or grade of mineralization; sampling, analytical and data-collection variability; operational, technical, logistical and weather-related risks; title, permitting, environmental, community-relations and regulatory risks, including in a foreign jurisdiction; risks relating to the availability, cost and dilutive effect of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices, foreign exchange and inflation; and general economic, market and political conditions. There can be no assurance that any exploration program will result in the discovery of economically viable mineralization, or that any mineralization identified will be delineated as a mineral resource or mineral reserve or be developed.

Cautionary note: The Company is an exploration-stage issuer. No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated, defined or delineated on the Arapaima Project, and exploration to date is insufficient to define a mineral resource or mineral reserve. Exploration results, including assay results, intervals, widths and geological interpretations, are preliminary in nature, may be revised, and are not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may ultimately be defined. References to neighbouring or analogous properties, deposit styles or sector developments are not indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release, and that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302118

Source: Spark Energy Minerals Inc.