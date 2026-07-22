Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (OTCQB: NRDMF) (FSE: 0UL0) ("NordX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first assay results from the Norr Döttern, Märrviken and Flistjärn field reconnaissance and chip rock sampling programs. The results confirm high potential for uranium over the Company's three 100%-owned projects, as well as the potential for Au-base metal mineralisation in Märrviken. Work continues on these and other NordX properties with fieldwork progressing according to plan.

Surface Sampling Program Highlights

Norr Döttern Property:

High-Grade Uranium ("U3O8") identified with values up to 0.27% U 3 O 8 ;

Program confirms mineralisation in areas rich with historical exploration data suggesting new target areas for systematic follow-up.

Märrviken Property:

Highly anomalous Gold ("Au"), Zinc ("Zn") and uranium results including assay results of 2.87 g/t Au , 37.7% Zn , and 682 ppm U 3 O 8.

High-grade zinc values confirm polymetallic potential alongside the uranium mineralisation.

Flistjärn Property:

In situ rock chip sampling showed anomalous uranium values up to 442ppm U 3 O 8 ;

Tested a parallel zone to the existing mineralised structure.

"These first assay results confirm extensive, anomalous uranium mineralisation across our Swedish portfolio, corroborating historical work by the Swedish government in the 1970s-80s. Norr Döttern is especially exciting, with drill-core intercepts up to 11.9m at 0.1% U3O8 and multiple undrilled boulder trains. With Märrviken's uranium-zinc-gold signature and Flistjärn's untested structural corridor, our priority now is converting these surface results into drill-ready targets," said Jonathon Franklin, President and Director of NordX.





Figure 1. Map of the Norr Döttern Project showing boulder and outcrop uranium assays as coloured triangles and the five prospect areas as dashed rectangles (ND1 - Norr Döttern 1, ND 2 - Norr Döttern 2, KK - Kikkejaure Västra, LG - Långträsk, LS - Liessetjåkke, SR1 - Sör Döttern 1, SR2 - Sör Döttern), as well as historical works (SWEREF 99 TM coordinate system).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11951/306008_nordx.jpg

Norr Döttern Project

A total of 22 samples (Fig. 1, Table 1) were collected in the Norr Döttern project area and sent to ALS Global laboratories for assay. The assay results for nine of the samples are still pending. The average grade of the thirteen analysed samples is 687 ppm U3O8 and ranged from a low of 6.5 ppm U3O8 to a high of 2735.7 ppm U3O8. The three best samples and their uranium grades are shown below:

M318460: 2,735.7 ppm U 3 O 8

M318461: 2,128.5 ppm U 3 O 8

M318458: 1,928.0 ppm U3O8

In addition, one sample returned anomalous Ag and Zn (M318456: 603.8 ppm U3O8, 64 ppm Ag, 1,500 ppm Zn).

Sample ID Easting Northing Lithology Occurrence

type Analytical Method

(ALS Global) U3O8

ppm Ag

ppm M318451 670349 7295474 Episyenite Boulder ME-MS89L 187.5 <5 M318452 670014 7295789 Feldspar Porphyry Outcrop ME-MS89L 202.8 5 M318453 670015 7295789 Felsic Volcanic Outcrop ME-MS89L 343.1 <5 M318454 670019 7295788 Feldspar porphyry Outcrop ME-MS89L 48.3 <5 M318455 670013 7295792 Granite Outcrop ME-MS89L 6.5 <5 M318456 670619 7296228 Feldspar Porphyry Outcrop ME-MS89L 603.8 64 M318457 670623 7296231 Feldspar Porphyry Outcrop ME-MS89L 61.6 <5 M318458 673417 7299254 Feldspar Porphyry Boulder ME-MS89L 1928.0 <5 M318459 673438 7299228 Feldspar Porphyry Boulder ME-MS89L 283.0 <5 M318460 673459 7299191 Granite Boulder ME-MS89L 2735.7 <5 M318461 673478 7299167 Granite Boulder ME-MS89L 2128.5 <5 M318462 670077 7293476 Felsic Volcanic Outcrop ME-MS89L 30.5 <5 M318463 670376 7293085 Felsic Volcanic Boulder ME-MS89L 378.5 <5

Table 1. Norr Döttern outcrop and boulder sampling geochemical assays (SWEREF 99 TM coordinate system).

About the Norr Döttern Project

The Norr Döttern licence, in Norrbotten County, covers an 8 km NE-SW structural corridor previously explored by state-owned companies SGU and SGAB between 1971-1985, when 35 diamond holes were drilled across three of five historically identified prospect areas (Fig. 1). Drilling intercepted up to 11.9m grading 0.1% U3O8 from 18.6m downhole at Långträsk ("LG"), open in all directions, and 4m at 0.19% U3O8 from 66m downhole at Norr Döttern 1 ("ND1"). The central prospects, and the source of a nearby boulder train that returned higher grades than the drilling, have never been drilled.

Mapping and chip rock sampling planned for Q3 2026 at Norr Döttern

The Norr Döttern 2 - Liessetjåkke (ND2-LS) prospect hosts the licence area's largest boulder trains, including an unverified historical trench report of 3% U over 3m. This undrilled area is the focus of a Q3 2026 mapping and scintillometer-guided chip sampling campaign, aimed at defining drill targets for a Q4 2026 - Q1 2027 winter drilling program.

Märrviken Project

A total of 15 samples (table 2) were collected in the Märrviken project area and sent to ALS Global laboratories for assay. Out of eight collected samples, results varied from a low of 1.9ppm U3O8 to a high of 681ppm U3O8, with the average being 398ppm U3O8. Out of seven collected samples the average grade for Zn in sulphide-hosted mineralization is 0.97%; results varied from a low of 50ppm Zn to a high of 37,799ppm (3.7% Zn) The best samples and their relevant results are:

MA012: 681.6ppm U 3 O 8

MA013: 544.8ppm U 3 O 8

MA011: 443.4ppm U 3 O 8

MA005: 37.7% Zn, 160ppm Cu and 0.02ppm Au

MA004: 33.5% Zn, 470ppm Cu and 0.07ppm Au

MA003: 2.87 ppm Au, 0.21% Cu and 0.06% Zn

Sample ID Easting Northing Lithology Occurrence

type Analytical Method

(ALS Global) U3O8

ppm Au

ppm Cu

ppm Zn

ppm MA001 500344 6904739 Mg-rich paragneiss Outcrop ME-MS61

Au-AA25 5.3 0.02 121 561 MA002 500343 6904737 Paragneiss Outcrop ME-MS61

Au-AA25 3.3 N/A 123 1125 MA003 500349 6904732 Oxidized sedimentary Outcrop ME-MS61 2.7 2.87 2070 570 MA004 500346 6904730 Massive sulphide Outcrop ME-ICPORE N/A 0.07 470 33500 MA005 500348 6904727 Massive sulphide Outcrop ME-ICPORE

Au-AA25 N/A 0.02 160 37700 MA006 500347 6904727 Biotite schist Outcrop ME-MS61

Au-AA25 6.8 0.04 243 2590 MA007 500341 6904730 Felsic gniess Outcrop ME-MS61

Au-AA25 8.8 N/A 21.6 590 MA008 500321 6904710 Massive sulphide Boulder ME-MS61

Au-AA25 1.9 0.02 159 700 MA009 502179 6907568 Pegmatite Boulder ME-MS89L

Au-AA25 389.1 N/A <20 80 MA010 502169 6907577 Brecciated pegmatite Boulder ME-MS89L

Au-AA25 184.5 N/A <20 50 MA011 502159 6907592 Brecciated pegmatite Boulder ME-MS89L

Au-AA25 443.4 N/A <20 80 MA012 502096 6907891 Mafic sedimentary Boulder ME-MS89L

Au-AA25 681.6 N/A 50 170 MA013 502660 6907026 Pegmatite breccia Boulder ME-MS89L

Au-AA25 544.8 N/A 90 160 MA014 502789 6906927 Brecciated pegmatite Boulder ME-MS89L

Au-AA25 299.5 N/A <20 120 MA015 502857 6906848 Granite Boulder ME-MS89L

Au-AA25 242.9 N/A <20 80

Table 2. Märrviken outcrop and boulder sampling geochemical assays (SWEREF 99 TM coordinate system).

About the Märrviken Project

The Märrviken licence, in Västernorrlands and Jämtlands Counties, overlies the Storsjön-Edsbyn Deformation Zone and hosts both structurally controlled uranium mineralization and sulphide-hosted Au-Ag-Cu-Zn-Pb mineralization (the Storkullen Prospect). SGU discovered a 2,000×400m train of 766 mineralised boulders here in the 1970s, some carrying percent-grade uranium, and drilled 11 holes in 1979-1980 that intersected low-to-medium-grade uranium mineralization; the Company's exploration team believes the true source of the high-grade boulders has not yet been identified. Historical drilling of the massive sulphide occurrence also intersected high-grade zinc-lead-silver mineralization and anomalous gold.

Flistjärn Project

A total of 8 samples (Table 3) were collected from outcrops in the Flistjärn project area and sent to ALS Global laboratories for assay. One mineralized sample returned with 442.2ppm U3O8, and five samples show anomalous U3O8 content between 10 and 84ppm. The objective of this program was to test the prospectivity of a NE-striking fault that runs parallel to the interpreted zone of mineralisation in this area previously defined by Mawson in the mid-2000s, through rock chip sampling. Mawson also undertook a radon cup survey at Flistjärn during the same period and had eventual plans to drill that never occurred despite the positive results obtained from the survey.

U3O8 results obtained from this small sampling program ranged from a low of 5.0 to a high of 442.2ppm for an average of 90.9ppm U3O8.

Sample ID Easting Northing Lithology Occurrence

type Analytical Method

(ALS Global) U3O8

ppm FL001 401110 7094812 Phyllite Outcrop ME-MS89L 442.2 FL002 401089 7094827 Phyllite Outcrop ME-MS89L 7.0 FL003 401381 7094790 Quartzite Outcrop ME-MS89L 5.0 FL004 401382 7094789 Phyllite Outcrop ME-MS89L 25.5 FL005 401176 7094929 Phyllite Outcrop ME-MS89L 18.5 FL006 401211 7094886 Phyllite Outcrop ME-MS89L 43.9 FL007 401214 7094890 Phyllite Outcrop ME-MS89L 83.8 FL008 401642 7094457 Phyllite/quartzite Outcrop ME-MS89L 10.4

Table 3. Flistjärn grab sampling geochemical assays (SWEREF 99 TM coordinate system).

About the Flistjärn Project

The Flistjärn Project is an approved exploration licence located in Jämtland County, Sweden, situated in a 20km-long corridor in the Olden tectonic window that is anomalous in uranium. The mineralization is considered to be granite related and structurally controlled.

Historical exploration by SGU (1976-1985) and Mawson Resources (2005-2011) mapped the U anomalous corridor. The historically documented uranium occurrences/anomalies have never been drilled.

Sampling protocol and assay method

Boulder and outcrop samples were collected by manual rock chip sampling, typical of early-stage prospecting. Boulder sample values do not establish in-situ mineralization, as they are transported glacial till indicating a potential bedrock source proximal in the up-ice direction. Samples were logged, photographed, sealed, and shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to ALS Laboratories ("ALS"). Because boulder sampling was non-systematic and intended only for early-stage geochemical indications, no QA/QC measures such as blanks, standards, or field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream. At ALS, samples were dried, crushed, and pulverised to industry-standard specifications before multielement analysis (ME-MS89L, ME-MS61, ME-ICPORE, Au-AA25 methods), with the method selected by mineralization type, host-rock matrix, and target commodities. ALS is an internationally recognized ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory relied upon by mining and mineral exploration companies worldwide.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo (Ontario), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who is independent of the Company. Mr. Howard is a principal of Nebu Consulting LLC, a US-based mineral exploration consulting company.

About NordX Metals Corp.

NordX Metals Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on the global demand for uranium, lithium, and rare earth elements. The Company is targeting uranium, lithium, and rare earth element projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and potential production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://nordxmetals.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's exploration plans for the Norr Döttern, Märrviken and Flistjärn Projects, including the mapping and chip rock sampling program and the results thereof planned at Norr Döttern for Q3 2026, and the definition of drill targets at Norr Döttern; and the timing and completion of the Q4 2026 - Q1 2027 winter drilling program at Norr Döttern. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions, including the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors management believes to be appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that boulder (float) samples may not be sourced from or proximal to a bedrock source and that drilling may not locate in-situ mineralisation; permit title, transfer, validity and renewal risk; the requirement for a separate Finnish Government licence under the Nuclear Energy Act (990/1987) before any uranium recovery; survey and drilling timing and results; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital and financing; changes in market conditions; regulatory approvals; environmental and permitting risks; operational and technical difficulties; title matters; competition; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: NordX Metals Corp.