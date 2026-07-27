Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (OTCQB: NRDMF) (FSE: 0UL0) ("NordX" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight two recent developments in Sweden that bear directly on its project portfolio. On June 26, 2026, the Swedish Geological Survey ("SGU") designated the Gold Line Belt - host to the Company's Duobblon Uranium Project - as an Area of Importance. On July 23, 2026, the Government of Sweden published a new national mineral strategy mentioning lithium development which supports continued advancement at the Company's wholly owned Bergby project.

The Opportunity

The new mineral strategy sets a goal of positioning Sweden as a competitive mining nation through faster, more predictable permitting, expanded exploration, and continued high environmental standards. For strategic raw materials singled out in the strategy, including lithium, the Government wants extraction underway - or environmental permits or exploitation concessions in place - by 2030. It also seeks increased extraction of all concession minerals on market terms, citing the removal of Sweden's prohibition on uranium exploration and mining, effective January 1, 2026, as one measure already delivered.

Jon Franklin, NordX President and Director, commented: "Sweden has now made it official policy that it wants more exploration, faster permitting and more critical minerals, including lithium, in production or permitted by 2030. Earlier this year it reopened uranium exploration and mining. These moves are a clear indication of the direction Sweden is heading and that they support investment in our project portfolio."

Sweden currently attracts approximately 0.94% of global exploration spending on non-ferrous metals - a share the Government wants to grow by drawing in more exploration companies, including juniors. Announced measures include permitting reform, expanded geological mapping and digital data from SGU, and reviews of concession processing times, mining taxes, and fees.

Duobblon Uranium Project

Duobblon is the Company's 100%-owned uranium project comprising approximately 630 hectares, originally drilled by the SGU between 1976 and 1979. The project is located in Northern Sweden within the Gold Line Belt, recently classified as an Area of Importance by the SGU (Figure 1). An updated technical report for the project was filed on March 10, 2026, and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Bergby Lithium Project

Bergby is the Company's 100%-owned, exploration-stage, drill-defined lithium project near Sweden's Gulf of Bothnia coast, covering 7,897 hectares. Designated a project of national interest on December 9, 2024, Bergby has not yet had a mineral resource established but has seen considerable drilling. With lithium among the raw materials covered by the strategy's 2030 extraction goal, Bergby will see continued development.

Figure 1. Map showing the SGU area of importance outlined in red, the Duobblon tenement is outlined in green.

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About NordX Metals Corp.

NordX is an exploration and development company focused on the global demand for uranium, lithium, and rare earth elements. The Company targets projects in politically safe jurisdictions with the infrastructure to support rapid, cost-effective exploration, development, and potential production.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://nordxmetals.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated effects of Sweden's national mineral strategy and SGU's Area of Importance designation on the Company's Duobblon and Bergby projects, and anticipated benefits to the Company from these developments; the Company's future exploration, permitting, and development plans at Duobblon and Bergby. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions, including the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors management believes to be appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that boulder (float) samples may not be sourced from or proximal to a bedrock source and that drilling may not locate in-situ mineralisation; permit title, transfer, validity and renewal risk; survey and drilling timing and results; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital and financing; changes in market conditions; regulatory approvals; environmental and permitting risks; operational and technical difficulties; title matters; competition; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: NordX Metals Corp.