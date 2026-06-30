Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (OTCQB: ULTHF) (FSE: 0UL0) ("NordX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a systematic soil sampling program and the receipt of initial assay results confirming widespread uranium mineralisation in boulder samples collected across the Company's 100%-owned Asento Project in Finland.





Figure 1. Map of the Asento Project with radiometric uranium ternary image. Planned soil samples are displayed as white squares and boulder assays as coloured circles showing uranium grade in ppm.

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Soil Sampling Program Underway

The Phase 1 soil program consists of approximately 350 samples collected on a 400mx400m spaced grid, including specific tighter spaced sampling lines targeting the interpreted up-ice source area of previously discovered radioactive boulders; their generally angular shape infers proximity to their bedrock source. Sampling is focused on the top-of-till horizon, with samples submitted to CRS laboratories for multi-element geochemical analysis, including key pathfinders associated with uranium, base metals, and gold.

The program has been designed to:

Delineate geochemical anomalies associated with the boulder field;

Refine "Bottom-of-Till" ("BOT") drill-target definition for a planned drill program (Q4 2026/Q1 2027); and

Improve understanding of ice-flow direction and dispersion patterns.

First Boulder Assay Results Received

The Company has received assays from 20 boulder samples, with assay results ranging from 0.005%U3O8 to 0.213%U3O8, having an average grade of 0.081%U3O8 and a median grade of 0.0665% U3O8. Assay highlights including:

0.213% U3O8

0.190% U3O8

0.188% U3O8

0.162% U3O8

Sample Easting Northing Type U3O8 % 564601 476266 7335236 Boulder 0.0508 564602 476212 7335265 Boulder 0.1875 564603 476211 7335265 Boulder 0.0062 564604 476189 7335297 Boulder 0.0637 564605 476195 7334838 Boulder 0.0876 564606 476208 7334874 Boulder 0.1899 564607 476249 7334611 Boulder 0.0052 564608 476532 7334633 Boulder 0.0246 564609 476822 7335614 Boulder 0.1156 564610 476854 7335628 Boulder 0.1616 564611 476847 7335619 Boulder 0.0666 564612 477254 7334748 Boulder 0.0106 564613 477420 7374430 Boulder 0.0649 564614 477660 7334303 Boulder 0.0791 564615 477749 7334303 Boulder 0.2128 564616 477811 7334349 Boulder 0.1026 564617 477802 7334376 Boulder 0.0386 564618 477758 7334418 Boulder 0.0657 564619 477667 7334740 Boulder 0.0125 564620 477534 7334831 Boulder 0.0666

Table 1. Asento Project 2026 boulder sampling geochemical assays

Boulder samples were collected as selective grab samples of glacially transported float, consistent with early-stage prospecting programs. Anomalous values in float do not establish in-situ mineralisation. The boulders occur within a tightly clustered area and have been tentatively interpreted as potentially proximal to a bedrock source, pending additional work. Each sample was logged, photographed, and placed into labelled, sealed bags before transport under chain-of-custody protocols to ALS Laboratories ("ALS"). Because the boulder sampling was non-systematic and intended only to provide early-stage geochemical indications, no QA/QC measures such as blanks, standards, or field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream. At ALS, samples were dried, crushed, and pulverised to industry-standard specifications prior to multielement analysis by ICP-MS and gold determination using the Au-ICP21 method. ALS is an internationally recognized ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory relied upon by mining and mineral exploration companies worldwide.

Drone based radiometric and magnetic survey planned for Q3 2026

NordX has also engaged Radai Oy to complete a high-resolution drone-based radiometric and magnetic survey across the Asento Project area. The survey is scheduled to commence in Q3 2026, providing an important layer of relevant geophysical data to integrate with the soil and boulder geochemistry.

Jonathon Franklin, President and Director of NordX, stated: "The soil and boulder sampling together with the planned Q3 geophysical survey are designed to help us define and prioritize drill targets at Asento. We are very pleased with the results so far and look forward to updating the market with more results as they become available."

About the Asento Uranium Project

The Asento Project is a granted exploration licence in Ranua, Lapland, Finland, situated in a region identified for its uranium and rare earth element potential. The ground was previously explored by AREVA, the French nuclear major now operating as Orano, whose work highlighted hundreds of mineralized boulders in a boulder field 9 square kilometres in size. Multiple favourable bedrock structures were also identified through a ground penetrating radar survey.

Boulder samples collected to date define a clustered dispersion train interpreted, subject to further work, as oriented along the regional ice-flow direction. The Company is conducting soil sampling and has contracted a drone-based radiometric and magnetic survey (planned for Q3) to define and prioritize potential drill targets. Uranium exploration in Finland is permitted under the Finnish Mining Act (621/2011); any future recovery of uranium would require a separate Finnish Government licence under the Nuclear Energy Act (990/1987).

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo (Ontario), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who is independent of the Company. Mr. Howard is a principal of Nebu Consulting LLC, a US-based mineral exploration consulting company.

About NordX Metals Corp.

NordX Metals Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on the global demand for uranium, lithium, and rare earth elements. The Company is targeting uranium, lithium, and rare earth element projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and potential production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://nordxmetals.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's exploration plans for the Asento Project, including the Phase 1 soil sampling program and the results thereof; the drone-based radiometric and magnetic survey planned for Q3 2026; the definition and prioritization of drill targets at the Asento Project; and the timing, commencement and completion of the planned drill program anticipated for Q4 2026 / Q1 2027. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions, including the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors management believes to be appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that boulder (float) samples may not be sourced from or proximal to a bedrock source and that drilling may not locate in-situ mineralisation; permit title, transfer, validity and renewal risk; the requirement for a separate Finnish Government licence under the Nuclear Energy Act (990/1987) before any uranium recovery; survey and drilling timing and results; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital and financing; changes in market conditions; regulatory approvals; environmental and permitting risks; operational and technical difficulties; title matters; competition; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: NordX Metals Corp.