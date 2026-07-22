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WKN: A2JH43 | ISIN: SE0011090018 | Ticker-Symbol: HL9C
Tradegate
21.07.26 | 15:28
27,780 Euro
-0,64 % -0,180
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLMEN AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOLMEN AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,36028,42013:43
28,38028,40013:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2026 13:10 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and Holmen continue successful partnership with the extension of a Kalmar Complete Care service agreement

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 22 JULY 2026 AT 13:55 (EEST)

Kalmar and Holmen continue successful partnership with the extension of a Kalmar Complete Care service agreement

Kalmar has signed an extension to its Kalmar Care service and maintenance agreement with Holmen's production site in Iggesund, encompassing Holmen Board and Paper and Holmen Wood Products. The agreement was booked in Kalmar's Q2 2026 order intake.

Under the extended agreement, Kalmar will continue to provide comprehensive service and maintenance for the entire site, taking responsibility for a mixed-brand fleet of approximately 130 units, including forklifts, terminal tractors, cranes, and wheel loaders.

To address the site's critical need for high equipment availability, Kalmar is implementing a highly structured, full preventive maintenance regime to guarantee operational readiness 365 days a year. The renewed partnership will feature continuous operational improvements using LEAN principles in the workshop, while maintaining a strict focus on ensuring a safe working environment. Additionally, Kalmar will utilise advanced digital tools to proactively secure and optimise uptime across the fleet, while actively supporting Holmen in its transition toward sustainable cargo flows.

Anna Jern-Houttu, VP Service Solutions, Kalmar: "We are very proud to continue building on our well-established and successful collaboration with Holmen. Kalmar has extensive experience operating large and complex maintenance agreements in Sweden, and our local team has established a tremendous reputation for delivering high value. Moving forward, we are excited to combine our local team's great work with Kalmar's industry-leading offerings in digitalisation and sustainability to remain a highly proactive partner for Holmen."

Further information for the press:

Anna Jern-Houttu, VP Service Solutions, Kalmar Services, anna.jern-houttu@kalmarglobal.com

Jenni Laukkonen, Director, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar Services, tel. +358 40 8322 331, jenni.laukkonen@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachment

  • Kalmar Services

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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