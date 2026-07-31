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WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Frankfurt
31.07.26 | 09:55
39,020 Euro
+1,09 % +0,420
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,82038,92010:47
38,82038,92010:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2026 09:00 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Kalmar Oyj: Changes in the Kalmar Leadership Team: Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, President, Counterbalanced division to leave Kalmar

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 31 JULY 2026 AT 10 AM (EEST)

Changes in the Kalmar Leadership Team: Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, President, Counterbalanced division to leave Kalmar

Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, President, Counterbalanced Division, and a member of Kalmar Leadership Team, has resigned and decided to continue his career outside Kalmar. He will continue to lead the Counterbalanced business until the year end 2026, ensuring business continuity and a smooth transition. Recruitment of his successor will be initiated.

"I want to thank Alf-Gunnar for his dedication throughout his 20 year career at Kalmar. His leadership across several businesses has been highly valued. We are grateful for his contributions and already now wish him every success in his future endeavours," says Sami Niiranen, President & CEO of Kalmar.

Kalmar Corporation

For more information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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