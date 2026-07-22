

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) announced the acquisition of Neurimmune's royalty interest in AstraZeneca's (AZN) cliramitug for up to $425 million.



Cliramitug is a first-in-class TTR-fibril-depleting antibody designed to remove amyloid deposits in patients with TTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. It is currently in the Phase 3 DepleTTR-CM trial with results expected in 2028.



As per the terms of the deal, Neurimmune will receive the consideration in exchange for a 3% to 4% royalty on worldwide net sales of cliramitug.



Of the total amount, Royalty Pharma will pay $125 million as an upfront payment, another $125 million in cash in the first quarter of 2027, and the remaining $175 million will be payable based on the achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones.



Royalty Pharma expects the acquisition to boost its development-stage pipeline and become a long-term valuable contributor to its portfolio.



In the pre-market hours, RPRX is trading at $58.40, down 0.03 percent on the Nasdaq, and AZN is trading at $169.99, up 0.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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