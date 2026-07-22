Instrument: Units rights Short name: SPEC UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029630XXX Order book ID: 527581 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: SPEC BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029630XXX Order book ID: 527582 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from July 23, 2026, the units rights in SpectraCure AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 30, 2026.With effect from July 23, 2026, the paid subscription units in SpectraCure AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including August 26, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB