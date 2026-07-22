With effect from July 23, 2026, the units rights in SpectraCure AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 30, 2026.
With effect from July 23, 2026, the paid subscription units in SpectraCure AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including August 26, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Units rights
|Short name:
|SPEC UR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029630XXX
|Order book ID:
|527581
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from July 23, 2026, the paid subscription units in SpectraCure AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including August 26, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription units
|Short name:
|SPEC BTU
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029630XXX
|Order book ID:
|527582
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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