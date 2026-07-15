Das Instrument 1GQ US5301581048 LIB.ALL-ST.EQU. SBI EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.07.2026The instrument 1GQ US5301581048 LIB.ALL-ST.EQU. SBI EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.07.2026Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2026The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2026Das Instrument 2OK SE0007158118 SPECTRACURE AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.07.2026The instrument 2OK SE0007158118 SPECTRACURE AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.07.2026Das Instrument 7TB ROTLVAACNOR1 BANCA TRANSILV.NAM.LN 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.07.2026The instrument 7TB ROTLVAACNOR1 BANCA TRANSILV.NAM.LN 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.07.2026Das Instrument DTT ZAE000017745 DATATEC LTD RC-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2026The instrument DTT ZAE000017745 DATATEC LTD RC-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2026Das Instrument 2ZT1 FR0014011O84 ACHETER-LOUER EO -,0002 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2026The instrument 2ZT1 FR0014011O84 ACHETER-LOUER EO -,0002 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.07.2026Das Instrument SAMD IE00BKT66XXX LEVERAGE SHARES -1AMD ETP ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.07.2026The instrument SAMD IE00BKT66XXX LEVERAGE SHARES -1AMD ETP ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.07.2026Das Instrument 3TSA XS2472196XXX LEVERAGE SHARES -3TAIWETP ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.07.2026The instrument 3TSA XS2472196XXX LEVERAGE SHARES -3TAIWETP ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.07.2026