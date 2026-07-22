Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) ("Element One" or the "Company") today highlighted the strategic positioning of its Magnesium Project in Washington State as governments, manufacturers and industrial customers across North America seek to onshore critical mineral production and reduce reliance on vulnerable overseas supply chains. The project is being advanced as a potential source of secure, traceable and lower-carbon magnesium for key North American industries.

North American supply chains for critical minerals remain highly exposed to offshore production, geopolitical disruption, trade restrictions and limited processing capacity. These risks are accelerating efforts by governments and industry to develop reliable regional sources of strategically important materials, improve supply-chain transparency and expand domestic and allied processing capabilities.

Magnesium is one of the world's most strategically important critical minerals, serving as an essential component in defense systems, aerospace, automotive manufacturing, electronics, aluminum alloys and advanced industrial applications. North America's heavy reliance on imported magnesium underscores the need for new regional production capable of supporting economic resilience, industrial competitiveness and long-term supply security.

The onshoring of magnesium production represents an opportunity to strengthen the full North American value chain, from domestic feedstock and processing through to finished products used by advanced manufacturers. Secure and traceable regional supply can help customers reduce transportation exposure, improve procurement certainty and meet increasingly demanding sustainability and origin requirements.

For Element One, this trend validates the strategy the Company has been pursuing through its partnership with Revora-to develop what the Company believes is one of the few integrated North American magnesium platforms and the only project combining domestic feedstock, domestic processing and proprietary low-carbon magnesium technology. The Company believes these characteristics are becoming increasingly important as industrial customers seek secure, transparent and resilient supply chains for strategically important materials.

"The onshoring of critical mineral supply chains is becoming a long-term strategic priority for North America," said Brad Kitchen, Chief Executive Officer of Element One. "Projects will increasingly be judged on their ability to provide secure, traceable and reliable supply. We believe our Magnesium Project possesses the key attributes that governments and strategic industries are seeking, creating an opportunity to support North American manufacturing while building long-term shareholder value."

Element One's Magnesium Project in Washington State is being advanced with the objective of establishing North American magnesium production capable of supporting defense, aerospace, automotive and advanced manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States.

Element One believes the Mount Vernon Magnesium Project is differentiated by:

One of the few integrated North American magnesium development projects.

The only project combining domestic feedstock, domestic processing and proprietary low-carbon magnesium technology.

A fully traceable North American supply chain designed to support industrial and procurement requirements across Canada and the United States.

A strategy focused on reducing reliance on foreign sources of critical magnesium.

A scalable platform intended to support defense, aerospace, automotive and advanced manufacturing markets.

The Company believes the movement toward onshoring critical mineral production reflects a durable shift in North American industrial strategy. Governments, manufacturers and investors are increasingly focused on reducing dependence on concentrated foreign supply, expanding regional processing capacity and supporting projects that can deliver dependable sources of strategically important materials.

The Company further believes that renewed investment in North American critical mineral production presents a significant opportunity for projects capable of delivering secure, traceable and sustainable magnesium supply. As manufacturers prioritize resilient regional supply chains, Element One believes the Mount Vernon Magnesium Project is strategically positioned to help meet this growing demand.

"North America is reshaping how critical materials will be sourced, processed and delivered to industry," added Mr. Kitchen. "Element One's objective is to help build a next-generation magnesium supply chain that combines North American feedstock, regional processing and proprietary low-carbon technology. We believe that vision is increasingly relevant to customers seeking supply security, transparency and reduced exposure to offshore disruption."

Learn More About North American Critical Mineral Supply Chains

Governments across Canada and the United States continue to advance long-term policies aimed at strengthening domestic production, expanding processing capacity and building resilient North American supply chains for critical minerals that support advanced manufacturing, energy security and industrial resilience.

Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy

Natural Resources Canada's current framework emphasizes domestic production and processing, safeguarding critical mineral value chains, economic resilience and partnerships with Indigenous groups, industry and international allies. View official resource

Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy: Progress Update

An overview of Canada's progress and evolving priorities for strategic mineral production, processing, resilient value chains and partnerships. View official resource

U.S. Department of Energy - Critical Minerals and Materials Program

The program focuses on reliable, resilient, affordable and secure critical mineral and materials supply chains supporting energy, manufacturing and transportation. View official resource

U.S. Geological Survey - Mineral Commodity Summaries

The USGS annual report provides authoritative information on mineral production, import reliance, industry structure, market trends and supply conditions, including magnesium. View official resource

Element One believes these policy directions reflect a durable industrial shift toward secure, traceable and responsibly developed North American sources of strategically important materials.

About Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp.

Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) is building an integrated North American natural hydrogen and critical minerals platform focused on advancing secure energy and critical mineral supply chains. Through a growing portfolio of strategic resource assets, proprietary technologies and industry partnerships, the Company is advancing the exploration, development and commercialization of natural hydrogen, magnesium and other critical minerals. Element One's projects span British Columbia, Washington State and Alaska and are supported by collaborations with world-class research institutions, including Columbia University, and strategic partnerships with industry, Indigenous communities and government. By combining resource development with innovative processing technologies, Element One is positioned to help strengthen North America's energy security, industrial resilience and critical mineral supply chains.

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This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect exploration and development plans, as anticipated or at all. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Offerings, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to the Offerings, and related matters. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

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Source: Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals