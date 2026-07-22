

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spanish energy company Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GAN.F) on Wednesday reported higher first-half profit, supported by growth in sales, and also raised its full-year outlook.



Net income increased 5.9% to €1.215 billion in the first half of 2026 from €1.147 billion a year earlier.



Profit before taxes rose 4% to €1.866 billion from €1.794 billion,



EBIT increased 7.5% to €2.110 billion from €1.963 billion a year ago.



EBITDA grew 4.5% to €2.975 billion from €2.848 billion last year.



Net sales increased 1.4% to €10.097 billion from €9.961 billion.



Naturgy raised its fiscal 2026 guidance, citing strong first-half performance and the current energy price and currency outlook. The company now expects EBITDA of more than €5.5 billion and net income of above €2.1 billion. Previously, Naturgy had forecast fiscal 2026 EBITDA of above €5.3 billion and net income of more than €1.9 billion.



Naturgy shares are currently trading 4.21% higher at €29.70 in Frankfurt.



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