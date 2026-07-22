Wi2Wi Corp.: Wi2Wi Reports Significant Manufacturing Yield Improvement in Q2 2026

Operational Enhancements Drive Efficiency Gains and Margin Expansion

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Wi2Wi Corporation (TSXV:YTY), is pleased to announce a significant year to date increase in manufacturing yield as part of its ongoing operational turnaround. In technology manufacturing, yield, which is defined as the percentage of functional, saleable products successfully produced compared to total units input, serves as the ultimate metric for production efficiency, profitability, and waste reduction. This improvement reflects enhanced process optimization, quality control measures, and operational discipline at the Company's Middleton, Wisconsin facility.

Key Highlights

Manufacturing yield increased by over 30% on certain flagship products over FY2025.

First Pass Yield (FPY) improvements reducing rework and scrap rates.

Direct contribution to gross margin expansion and lower cost per unit.

Strengthened reliability and on-time delivery for mission-critical defense and aerospace programs.

Sue Amarin, CEO and Director states: "Improving manufacturing yield is a cornerstone of our operational excellence strategy. This increase in overall yields demonstrates the effectiveness of our disciplined focus on process optimization, quality control, and team execution. Higher yields mean lower costs, better margins, and greater confidence for our blue-chip customers who rely on our Made-in-USA precision components."

Wi2Wi's recent gains in both First Pass Yield and Overall Yield highlight the successful execution of its strategic priorities. These advancements reduce production waste, improve profitability, and reinforce the Company's ability to deliver high-reliability crystals, oscillators (including TCXO, VCXO, and OCXO), and quartz filters that meet the stringent demands of defense, aerospace, and industrial applications.

About Wi2Wi Corporation

Wi2Wi Corporation (TSXV:YTY) is a vertically integrated, Made-in-USA manufacturer of high-reliability precision timing and frequency control products for defense, aerospace, medical and industrial applications. Headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin, the company delivers industrial and MIL-SPEC crystals, oscillators, and filters under the Precision Devices brand.

For further information

Investor Relations

E: investorrelations@wi2wi.com

Sue Amarin, Chief Executive Officer & Director

E: sue_a@wi2wi.com

T: 1-608-203-0234

Website: https://www.wi2wi.com/

x.com/Wi2Wi

www.linkedin.com/company/wi2wi-inc/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, which could change materially in the future. By their nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: Wi2Wi Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/wi2wi-reports-significant-manufacturing-yield-improvement-in-q2-2026-1194266