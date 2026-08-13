Wi2Wi Corp.: Wi2Wi Announces Strategic Equipment Investments to Expand Production Capacity

Advanced Seam welding and Cleanroom Systems to Be Fully Operational in Q4 2026

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Wi2Wi Corporation (TSXV:YTY), is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of advanced manufacturing equipment as a key step in its ongoing capacity expansion and operational excellence initiatives. The investments include a seam welder, complementary cleanroom and environmental control systems. These additions are designed to significantly increase production throughput, enhance process consistency, and support growing demand for the Company's high-reliability precision timing and frequency control products. The new equipment is expected to be fully operational in Q4 2026.

In technology manufacturing, hermetic sealing and controlled-environment processing are critical to delivering mission-critical components that meet stringent defense, aerospace, medical and industrial specifications. The new equipment strengthens Wi2Wi's vertically integrated, Made-in-USA manufacturing capabilities at its Middleton, Wisconsin facility.

Key Highlights

Acquisition of the seam welder system, enabling high-precision, high-throughput hermetic sealing of packages.

Investment in a modular vacuum/nitrogen pass-through oven, front-load air locks, automatic valves, and vacuum control modules to expand cleanroom processing capacity and environmental control.

Equipment expected to be fully operational in Q4 2026, contributing to increased production volume, reduced cycle times, and improved process reliability.

Strengthened ability to support higher-volume defense and aerospace programs with on-time delivery of crystals, oscillators (TCXO, VCXO, OCXO), and quartz filters.

Sue Amarin, CEO and Director, states: "This capital investment is a natural extension of our operational turnaround and capacity expansion strategy. The new equipment gives us the tools to scale production efficiently as we respond to the increased customer demand, while maintaining the precision and reliability our blue-chip customers expect. With full operational readiness targeted for Q4 2026, and combined with our recent yield improvements, we are well positioned to support our customers and capture greater market share in high-reliability applications."

The new systems complement Wi2Wi's existing manufacturing infrastructure and reinforce the Company's expansion strategy, commitment to process optimization, quality control, and Made-in-USA production excellence. Once fully operational in Q4 2026, these advancements are expected to support expanded capacity for high-reliability crystals, oscillators, and quartz filters that serve the stringent requirements of defense, aerospace, medical, and industrial markets.

About Wi2Wi Corporation

Wi2Wi Corporation (TSXV:YTY) is a vertically integrated, Made-in-USA manufacturer of high-reliability precision timing and frequency control products for defense, aerospace, medical and industrial applications. Headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin, the company delivers industrial and MIL-SPEC crystals, oscillators, and filters under the Precision Devices brand.

For further information

Investor Relations

E: investorrelations@wi2wi.com

Sue Amarin, Chief Executive Officer & Director

E: sue_a@wi2wi.com

T: 1-608-203-0234

Website: https://www.wi2wi.com/

X: https://x.com/Wi2Wi

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wi2wi-inc/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, which could change materially in the future. By their nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: Wi2Wi Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/wi2wi-announces-strategic-equipment-investments-to-expand-production-capacity-1206798