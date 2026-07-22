Ondas Inc.: Ondas Secures $70 Million in New Orders as Demand Accelerates Across Its Autonomous Defense and Security Platform

Awards Across Ground Systems, Border Security, Aerial Security, ISR and Precision-Strike Technologies Demonstrate Broad-Based Customer Demand

Broad-Based Order Momentum Demonstrates Continued Execution of Ondas' Strategic Growth Plan and Growing Demand for Autonomous Defense Systems

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies, announced today that it has secured $70 million in new orders during the past four weeks across its defense, security and autonomous technology platform.

The orders span a broad range of Ondas' core technology segments, including unmanned ground systems, border security and protection technologies, counter-unmanned aircraft systems ("C-UAS"), intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance ("ISR") systems, and autonomous precision-strike capabilities. The orders include awards for new systems, expanded customer programs and additional operational capabilities, including the recently announced $6.9 million order for Ondas' C-UAS systems in Australia. Ondas believes the pace and breadth of the awards demonstrate growing demand for autonomous defense technologies and provide further evidence that the Company's strategic growth plan is translating into increased customer adoption, larger programs and expanding market access.

"Securing $70 million in new orders in the past four weeks is a strong demonstration of our execution on the substantial demand pipeline at Ondas and the leveraging of our strengthening global operating platform," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "These awards reflect the commercial value of the global operating platform we are building and our ability to convert a growing pipeline of opportunities into meaningful customer programs."

"The orders also demonstrate the breadth of the Ondas platform," Brock continued. "They extend beyond a single product or mission and include ground systems, border security, counter-UAS, ISR and precision-strike technologies. We believe this broad-based demand validates our strategy of integrating differentiated technologies, engineering capabilities, manufacturing resources and customer access into a unified defense technology company."

Ondas is building a scaled defense and security technology company capable of addressing increasingly complex operational requirements across air and ground environments. The Company is executing this strategy by combining specialized autonomous technologies with shared engineering resources, manufacturing capacity, operational expertise, customer relationships, supply-chain capabilities and deployment support. Ondas believes this integrated operating model enables each technology segment to grow faster, reach additional customers and compete for larger programs.

The recent awards demonstrate demand across several complementary mission areas. The Company's unmanned ground systems are designed to support defense, security, engineering, logistics and other operations in hazardous and contested environments. These autonomous and remotely operated platforms can reduce risk to personnel while expanding the ability of defense and security organizations to perform complex ground missions.

Ondas believes the recent awards further strengthen its visibility into future production, delivery and deployment activity. The Company is continuing to expand manufacturing capacity, integrate acquired technologies and increase field-support resources to meet growing customer requirements. The orders also demonstrate how Ondas' strategic growth plan is creating commercial and operational synergies across the Company. Technologies developed within one part of Ondas can gain access to additional markets, customers and manufacturing resources through the broader platform, while customers can procure a wider range of complementary technologies from a single trusted provider.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts:

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-secures-70-million-in-new-orders-as-demand-accelerates-acro-1194473