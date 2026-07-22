American Rebel Holdings: Champion Safe Secures Strategic Growth Capital to Accelerate Production and Convert Record $3.9 Million Backlog into Shipments and Revenue

New funding expands manufacturing capacity, secures critical supplier commitments and improves fulfillment schedules to meet growing dealer demand for Champion and American Rebel safes and vault doors built with 100% American steel and exceptional North American craftsmanship

Record backlog demonstrates strong Dealer and Customer demand already in hand, positioning Champion to rapidly convert existing orders into shipments, revenue and cash flow.

PROVO, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Champion Safe Company, a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and vault doors and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB), America's Patriotic Brand, today announced the completion of a strategic capital investment designed to accelerate manufacturing, strengthen fulfillment operations and support growing dealer demand for the company's safes and vault doors built with 100% American steel.

The investment provides Champion with additional resources to increase manufacturing throughput, strengthen supplier relationships, improve production flow and support fulfillment of the company's record backlog of dealer orders. With significant demand already in hand, Champion is focused on converting open orders into shipments, revenue and long-term growth.

Champion's dealer backlog grew to as high as $3.9 million during 2026, a record level for Champion Safe. The company believes this reinforces that its dealer network and their customers continue to seek high-quality, high-craftsmanship safes and vault doors built with 100% American steel and manufactured in North America rather than shipped from overseas.

Champion has built its reputation by combining 100% American steel with exceptional craftsmanship, precision manufacturing and rigorous quality standards. Produced in North America, Champion safes and vault doors are known for durability, security, fit-and-finish and long-term reliability. This commitment to craftsmanship remains a key driver of dealer confidence and consumer demand.

"This investment is about momentum," said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company. "Champion products are built with 100% American steel, exceptional craftsmanship and quality standards that dealers and customers have trusted for decades. Our backlog reached as high as $3.9 million in 2026, the highest level in Champion's history, which we believe speaks directly to the strength of demand for our safes and vault doors. This strategic capital injection gives us the resources to accelerate production, improve fulfillment and convert that demand into shipments and revenue more quickly."

Record Backlog Creates Clear Revenue Growth Opportunity for Champion Safe Co.

Champion's record backlog represents more than open production requirements. It represents dealer orders that have already been placed, customer demand that has already been generated and revenue opportunities that can be realized as products are completed and shipped.

The company's backlog grew to as high as $3.9 million during 2026, marking a record for Champion Safe and reinforcing the continued demand for premium safes and vault doors built with 100% American steel, high craftsmanship and North American manufacturing.

The strategic capital injection is expected to immediately improve Champion's ability to fulfill that backlog by providing additional resources to purchase materials, secure supplier commitments, support production schedules, increase manufacturing throughput and improve delivery performance.

As capital is deployed into production and fulfillment, Champion expects to improve delivery schedules for dealers and customers, increase product flow through manufacturing and accelerate conversion of backlog into shipments, revenue and cash flow.

Unlike capital deployed in anticipation of future demand, this investment is being directed toward demand that already exists. Champion believes that creates a direct connection between operational execution and revenue growth.

"We are not investing to create demand-we already have it," Mihalek said. "The most immediate growth opportunity for Champion is already in our order book. Every open order represents a customer waiting for a Champion product, a dealer relationship we can strengthen and revenue we can realize through execution. This strategic capital injection allows us to move faster, improve fulfillment and deliver more of the products our dealers and customers already want."

Strong Dealer and Consumer Demand for Products Built with 100% American Steel

Champion continues to see strong demand across its dealer network for safes and vault doors crafted from 100% American steel. As Champion states, "We only use American-made, high-strength steel in our gun safes." This commitment to premium materials remains one of the company's most important product differentiators.

Champion's long-standing product philosophy is simple: "Overbuilt, Not Overpriced." Dealers rely on Champion because "Champion provides more security for the dollar than any other brand." Every model is built from 100% American-made, high-strength steel, with more total steel weight, more door steel, and full inner door steel designed to deliver superior real-world protection.

Key Champion product advantages include:

Built from 100% American-made, high-strength steel

More door steel and full inner door steel for greater real-world protection

Advanced four-way active bolt work and door defense systems

Champion manufactures its own products and backs them with a lifetime warranty

Strong Dealer and Consumer Demand for Products Built with 100% American Steel

Champion continues to see strong demand across its dealer network for safes and vault doors crafted from 100% American steel. The company believes this demand reflects the market's continued preference for security products that combine premium materials, quality construction, strong craftsmanship and trusted brand performance.

Champion's products are manufactured in North America rather than sourced from overseas factories. This positioning supports greater production responsiveness, closer supply chain management and stronger quality oversight while allowing Champion to highlight one of its most important product differentiators: safes and vault doors built with 100% American steel.

For dealers, this gives Champion a compelling sales story: premium security products built from trusted materials, backed by skilled craftsmanship and designed for long-term protection.

Champion Safe Focused on Strengthening Dealer Fulfillment and Confidence

Champion's independent dealers and buying-group partners remain central to the company's long-term growth strategy. These retailers invest in inventory, represent the Champion brand in their local markets and provide the product expertise, customer service, delivery and installation support that contribute to a strong ownership experience.

The company plans to use the new resources to improve production planning, order communication and coordination across manufacturing, sales and dealer-support teams. Champion's objective is to provide dealers with clearer visibility, more dependable delivery schedules and greater confidence when selling Champion products to customers.

The investment is intended to help Champion move from managing fulfillment pressure to creating a more proactive dealer-support model based on production consistency, supply continuity and operational execution.

"Our dealers are the foundation of our success," Mihalek said. "This investment gives us a stronger platform to support them with better production rhythm, improved communication and greater delivery predictability. The record backlog is proof that dealers believe in Champion and that consumers continue to value products built with 100% American steel and high craftsmanship. Our responsibility is to reward that confidence with performance."

Expanding North American Manufacturing Capacity for Champion Safe Co.

A significant portion of the investment will support Champion's manufacturing operations and production infrastructure. Planned initiatives include increasing throughput, improving production flow, strengthening supplier coordination and accelerating fulfillment of dealer orders.

The company also plans to deepen strategic relationships with suppliers to support more consistent access to the 100% American steel and critical components used throughout its product lines. Stronger supply continuity is expected to improve production planning, reduce interruptions and allow Champion to respond more effectively to dealer demand.

Importantly, Champion's objective is not simply to manufacture more products. It is to manufacture more Champion-quality products. The company remains committed to the craftsmanship, attention to detail and quality controls that have defined the brand for more than 25 years.

Every Champion safe and vault door reflects a focus on precision fabrication, robust construction, durable finishes and security-driven engineering. The company believes these qualities are essential to maintaining the trust of dealers and consumers alike.

Strategic Capital Injection Designed to Fuel Growth

Champion believes the strategic capital injection will have an immediate operational impact by improving the company's ability to secure materials, support supplier commitments, fund production schedules and increase manufacturing throughput.

By deploying capital directly into fulfillment and production, Champion expects to improve delivery schedules and accelerate the shipment of existing orders. This creates a clearer path for converting backlog into revenue while also strengthening dealer confidence and customer satisfaction.

The company views this strategic capital injection as growth capital. It is intended to support near-term execution against a record backlog while also building a more scalable operating platform for future demand.

Champion believes the combination of a record backlog, strong dealer relationships, premium products built with 100% American steel and enhanced production resources creates a compelling platform for revenue growth and long-term expansion.

Champion Safe Announces Product Updates Designed to Add Dealer and Customer Value

Alongside its operational initiatives, Champion is preparing a series of mid-year product updates designed to introduce new features, improve functionality and enhance value across key product lines.

Champion's product-development strategy is focused on practical enhancements that benefit customers and provide dealers with stronger products to present in their showrooms. Additional details regarding product updates, timing and availability will be announced as developments are finalized.

Champion intends to manage these updates in coordination with its broader manufacturing and fulfillment priorities, with the company's immediate focus remaining on accelerating production and delivery of existing dealer orders.

Champion Safe recently announced it was expanding its innovation footprint through a new ultra-premium collaboration with Dave Kindig, delivering a custom safe collection that blends high-end design, advanced engineering and Champion's signature American-made strength. This partnership showcases the company's commitment to craftsmanship and next-level product development, offering dealers and customers a truly unique, luxury-grade safe built for performance and style.

Read more about the collaboration here: Champion & Kindig Ultra-Premium Custom Safe Series

Building a More Scalable Champion Safe Co.

The strategic investment represents an important step in Champion's effort to build a stronger, faster and more scalable company. By expanding manufacturing capacity, strengthening supply continuity, accelerating fulfillment and investing in dealer support, Champion is positioning itself to better capitalize on substantial market demand.

Management believes the combination of strong dealer relationships, premium products built with 100% American steel, high craftsmanship and a record backlog of demand creates a compelling platform for both near-term revenue growth and long-term expansion opportunities.

The company expects the new resources to provide greater flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities across its dealer network, buying-group relationships, product portfolio and broader market presence.

"Champion has all the ingredients for growth: a trusted brand, exceptional dealers, a record backlog, products built with 100% American steel and craftsmanship customers recognize the moment they see our safes and vault doors," Mihalek said. "This capital gives us the resources to accelerate production, increase shipments, improve delivery schedules and scale operations to meet demand. We believe this is a pivotal moment for Champion as we build an even stronger company for our dealers, customers and shareholders."

Champion expects to provide additional information regarding its operational initiatives and product updates as implementation progresses.

Customers can learn more about Champion Safe's lineup of high-security safes and vault doors at http://championsafe.com/ .

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been manufacturing high-quality safes and vault doors for more than 25 years, delivering serious security and fire protection for homeowners and businesses.

Champion products feature:

100% American steel

Premium North American craftsmanship

Full-length double steel door construction

Industry-leading fire and theft protection

Lifetime Warranty

Champion's reputation has been built on producing security products designed to withstand real-world threats while preserving the quality, durability and fit-and-finish customers expect from a premium safe manufacturer.

Real-world events continue to demonstrate the importance of proven protection:

Watch a recent burglary attempt where intruders attacked a Champion Safe for hours without gaining access: Real-World Security: How a Champion Safe Withstood a Two-Day Burglary Attempt

Watch a catastrophic house fire recovery where a Champion Safe preserved irreplaceable valuables after the home was destroyed: Protect Your Valuables: See How a Champion Safe Performed in a Total Loss Fire

Learn more about Champion Safe Co. www.championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

OTCID:AREB

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) is a diversified patriotic lifestyle company founded by CEO Andy Ross. The Company began with branded safes and personal security products and has expanded into beverages, apparel and accessories. With the introduction and growth of American Rebel Light Beer, the Company continues to execute its distribution-first strategy while building American Rebel as America's Patriotic Brand.

For more information, visit http://americanrebelbeer.com/ and http://americanrebel.com/ .

Watch The American Rebel Story as told by CEO Andy Ross.

Contact Information

Locate a Champion Safe Dealer: Champion Safe Dealer Directory

Become a Champion Safe Dealer: Become a Champion Dealer

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com , info@americanrebel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use and benefits of the strategic capital investment; manufacturing capacity and throughput; supplier relationships and supply continuity; operational efficiency; production scheduling; fulfillment of existing and future orders; improvements in lead times, order visibility and delivery performance; conversion of open orders and existing demand into shipments and recognized revenue; dealer confidence and purchasing activity; product development and mid-year product updates; and the company's future financial performance and growth opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the investment will produce the anticipated operational, manufacturing, supply chain, fulfillment, financial, dealer or customer benefits; that open orders will be completed, shipped or recognized as revenue within anticipated periods; that production capacity or delivery performance will improve as expected; or that planned product updates will be completed, introduced or accepted by the market on the anticipated timeline.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in consumer and dealer demand; order modifications, cancellations or delays; manufacturing and supply chain disruptions; supplier performance; production constraints; the availability and cost of materials, components and labor; logistics challenges; the company's ability to deploy capital effectively; product-development delays; competitive pressures; economic conditions; customer acceptance; applicable accounting requirements; and other risks and uncertainties described in American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Champion Safe Company and American Rebel Holdings, Inc. undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/champion-safe-secures-strategic-growth-capital-to-accelerate-productio-1194533