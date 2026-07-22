VSee Health Reaffirms Commitment to Minimizing Shareholder Dilution

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) ("VSee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of telehealth and digital health solutions, today reaffirmed its commitment to protecting shareholder value by minimizing dilution while maintaining the financial flexibility needed to execute its growth strategy. Our Board of Directors has approved a proposed maximum of an 80-for-1 reverse stock split, subject to the completion of all applicable regulatory requirements and shareholder approvals. This action is intended to better align our capital structure with our long-term strategic objectives and support our continued Nasdaq listing. The company wants to affirm with its shareholders, the upcoming reverse split has been corrected from max of up to 250 to no more than 80 to 1.

The Company confirmed that it has terminated the previously announced standby equity purchase agreement. VSee currently has no active equity financing facility expected to result in near-term dilution.

As of July 6, 2026, the Company had 55,679,813 shares of common stock outstanding. Over the past 45 days, VSee has strengthened its balance sheet through non-dilutive financing and avoiding the use of any standby equity facility.

VSee Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Imoigele Aisiku commented:

"Our goal is to minimize shareholder dilution while strengthening our balance sheet and investing in the continued growth of our business. We believe our recent financing activities, together with the termination of the standby equity purchase agreement, provide us with the flexibility to execute our strategy while protecting long-term shareholder value."

Dr. Aisiku continued:

"We have also taken the necessary steps to maintain our Nasdaq listing by asking shareholders to consider a potential reverse stock split at our upcoming Annual Meeting. If approved, the Board intends to implement the lowest reverse split ratio necessary to satisfy Nasdaq's continued listing requirements while preserving shareholder value."

About VSee Health, Inc.

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.idocvms.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of VSee Health, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about VSee Health and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. VSee Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investors Contact:

Justin Smith

jsmith@idocvms.com

SOURCE: VSee Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee-health-reaffirms-commitment-to-minimizing-shareholder-dilution-1194607