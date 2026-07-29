VSee Health: VSEE Vertically Integrated Healthcare Commerce Platform

Proposed acquisition, valued at $42 million, could add over $35 million in annualized revenue and more than $7 million in earnings

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) ("VSee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of telehealth technology and digital health solutions, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") for the proposed acquisition of certain healthcare technology and operating assets. The contemplated assets support an integrated healthcare commerce platform serving the United States clinic-based wellness market. The current annual run rate for the target assets is in excess of $35 million, and EBITDA is approximately $7 million (both figures are unaudited).

The highly profitable proposed acquisition would bring together complementary capabilities across provider-facing sales and account management, cloud-based ordering and payment workflows, and supplier coordination and back-office operations. The platform is designed to connect suppliers, commercial organizations and clinics through an integrated operating model spanning customer development, digital commerce and order reconciliation. Consistent with an asset-light approach, the platform coordinates these workflows while suppliers and other regulated parties retain their respective product and fulfillment responsibilities.

VSee believes these capabilities could complement its existing API-driven virtual care platform and broaden the digital infrastructure it can offer to healthcare organizations. The contemplated transaction is one of the strategic opportunities being evaluated as part of the Company's previously announced strategic review, which is focused on accelerating growth, strengthening VSee's competitive position and creating long-term stockholder value.

"We believe VSee is entering a defining chapter in the Company's evolution," said Imo Aisiku, Chief Executive Officer of VSee Health. "Our objective is not simply to complete acquisitions, but to build a larger, stronger and better-capitalized healthcare technology company with multiple engines of growth. This LOI is one example of that strategy in action. We are actively advancing additional strategic initiatives that have the potential to significantly enhance our capital resources, expand our operating platform and accelerate long-term growth. We believe the momentum we are building has the potential to reshape the future of VSee and create meaningful, sustainable value for our stockholders."

VSee will continue its evaluation of the proposed acquisition with customary due diligence and the preparation and negotiation of definitive documentation. The LOI is non-binding, except for certain customary provisions. Any transaction remains subject to the completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, applicable corporate, stockholder, regulatory and stock exchange approvals, as applicable, and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that the proposed transaction will be completed. The Company does not expect to provide additional updates until definitive agreements are signed, or further disclosure is deemed appropriate.

About VSee Health, Inc.

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) provides telehealth technology and digital health solutions through a scalable, API-driven platform. VSee's offerings support high-acuity virtual care and combine secure video, remote patient monitoring, connected devices and electronic health record integration for hospitals, health systems, clinicians and enterprise healthcare organizations in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, among other things, expectations regarding the proposed asset acquisition, the parties' ability to complete diligence and negotiate definitive documentation, potential benefits of the contemplated transaction, the Company's strategic review, growth prospects and creation of stockholder value. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Relevant risks include the possibility that definitive agreements are not reached, that required approvals are not obtained, that closing conditions are not satisfied, or that the contemplated transaction is delayed, modified or abandoned. Additional risks are described in VSee's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. VSee disclaims any obligation to revise them, except as required by law.

Investors Contact:

Justin Smith

jsmith@idocvms.com

SOURCE: VSee Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee-vertically-integrated-healthcare-commerce-platform-1197907