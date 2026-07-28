VSee Health Announces Strategic Review as Board Advances Late-Stage Strategic Discussions to Maximize Shareholder Value

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) ("VSee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of telehealth and digital health solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive strategic review aimed at pursuing transformational opportunities to accelerate growth and maximize shareholder value.

The Board believes VSee has reached an important inflection point. Over the past year, the Company has strengthened its operating foundation, enhanced its technology platform and continued to expand its position in the rapidly evolving digital healthcare market. As a result, the Board believes this is the appropriate time to evaluate strategic opportunities that can accelerate growth and unlock the full value of the business.

The Company is actively engaged in late-stage discussions with potential strategic partners and is pursuing these opportunities with urgency and an aggressive timeline. The Board is evaluating a broad range of strategic alternatives, with the objective of executing the strategic alternative that it believes has the greatest potential to maximize long-term shareholder value.

Potential strategic alternatives under consideration may include strategic partnerships, business combinations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing transactions, capital formation initiatives and other strategic opportunities designed to strengthen the Company's competitive position and accelerate long-term growth.

"VSee has built a differentiated virtual care platform with meaningful customer relationships and significant long-term growth potential," said Imo Aisiku, Chief Executive Officer of VSee Health. "We believe our current market valuation does not fully reflect the strength of our technology, our business or the opportunities ahead. Our Board is focused on pursuing the strategic alternative that creates the greatest long-term value for our shareholders while continuing to execute our business strategy and deliver exceptional service to our customers."

The strategic review is being conducted under the direction of the Company's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in the completion of any transaction or other strategic outcome, or as to the timing or terms of any such transaction. The Company does not intend to comment further regarding the strategic review unless and until its Board of Directors approves a specific transaction or determines that additional disclosure is appropriate or required by applicable law.

About VSee Health, Inc.

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is a leading provider of telehealth technology and digital health solutions, delivering high-acuity virtual care through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's solutions integrate secure video, remote patient monitoring, device connectivity and electronic health record integration to support hospitals, health systems, providers and enterprise healthcare organizations across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic review process, potential strategic transactions, future growth opportunities and shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other risk factors. VSee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investors Contact:

Justin Smith

jsmith@idocvms.com

SOURCE: VSee Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee-health-announces-strategic-review-as-board-advances-late-stage-s-1197372