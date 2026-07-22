Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report first assays from its ongoing fully funded diamond drilling campaign, from hole LC-26-013, drilled on the Company's 100%-owned Las Coloradas silver project in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua, Mexico. LC-26-013, the deepest hole drilled to date at the Soledad system, intersected significant silver-gold mineralization 54 meters down-dip of previously reported hole LC-25-010, confirming that high-grade mineralization at Soledad continues to grow at depth. Together with previously reported holes, LC-25-005 and LC-25-010, the fence of three holes has now intersected silver-gold mineralization over a minimum of 135 meters of vertical depth, and a new structural target has been identified. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike. This result demonstrates the continuity of the high- grade silver mineralization and expands the known mineralized footprint.

Highlights:

LC-26-013 (new): 5.20 meters @ 257 g/t AgEq (114 g/t Ag ) within a broader alteration zone (130.0-246.9m), including 641 g/t AgEq (425 g/t Ag) over 1.40m (236.55-237.95m) - among the highest-grade silver intercepts reported by Kingsmen to date, and the deepest hole in the Soledad fence.

LC-25-010 (previously reported, Sept. 24, 2025): 1.45 meters @ 1,028 g/t AgEq (455 g/t Ag) (190.25-191.70m), including 1,742 g/t AgEq (770 g/t Ag) over 0.70m (190.85-191.55m), within a broader zone of 138 g/t AgEq over 13.35m (64.3 g/t Ag).

LC-25-005 (previously reported, January 19, 2026): 15.7 meters @ 74 g/t AgEq (46 g/t Ag), including an upper zone of 704 g/t AgEq (460 g/t Ag) over 0.35m and a lower zone of 1,379 g/t AgEq (848 g/t Ag & 0.87 g/t Au ) over 0.6m .

Silver-gold mineralization has now been intersected over a minimum of 135 metres of vertical depth across the three-hole fence, with increasing width and grade at depth, and remains open at depth and along strike - pointing to the potential for a high-grade, untested extension of the Soledad system beyond the current drill fence.

LC-26-013 cut a wide, continuous zone of alteration and mineralization (116.9m) starting at 130.0m downhole: 130.0-236.4m phyllic alteration; 236.6-239.2m stockwork of massive sulphide veins; 239.2-246.9m sulphide-rich rock.

A new structural target has been identified along strike to the southeast and northwest, based on the structural flexure/dilatancy associated with the high-grade mineralization in LC-25-010 and LC-26-013.

Figure 1

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Figure 2

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President, Scott Emerson, commented, "These results continue to demonstrate the strength, continuity and expansion of the Soledad system. These are the first of over 1,000 samples from the 19 holes completed to date, submitted to ALS Geochemistry in Chihuahua, Mexico for analysis, and continue to represent another important step forward in expanding the footprint of the mineralization. Assays remain pending for the majority of these holes, and we look forward to reporting further results as they are received, processed and evaluated. With our current drill program, we believe Kingsmen is only beginning to unlock the district-scale potential of this asset."

Mineralization comprises silver and gold bearing pyrite, sphalerite, galena and arsenopyrite with pervasive sericite-muscovite phyllic alteration +/- silicification. Drilling has now intersected silver-gold mineralization over a minimum of 135 metres of vertical depth, and the mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.

The mineralized zone dips east at approximately 30° from LC-25-005 to LC-25-010, and at 45° from LC-25-010 to LC-26-013. This structural flexure/dilatancy is associated with significant mineralization and a wide zone of alteration in hole LC-25-010. In addition to confirming depth potential in LC-26-013, this structural flexure/dilatancy is an important drill target along strike to the southeast and northwest.

The host geology consists of a sedimentary sequence comprising thin layers of shale and siltstone interbedded with fine- to medium-grained lithic sandstone of varying thickness (up to 2.0 metres). Numerous NW-trending pinch-and-swell quartz-calcite veins/structures have been identified at surface; in core, these are represented by alteration +/- silicification.

Table 1 Analyses - LC-26-013

HOLE ID FROM TO Width m Au ppm Ag ppm As ppm Bi ppm Cu ppm Pb ppm Sb ppm Zn ppm LC-26-013 76.5 77.25 0.75 0.01 0.99 388 5.92 50.6 32.2 11.55 3530 LC-26-013 77.25 77.75 0.5 0.02 0.82 856 2.33 8.5 46.4 16.65 228 LC-26-013 77.75 78.3 0.55 0.00 0.74 292 1.69 19.6 23.8 16.65 80 LC-26-013 78.3 78.8 0.5 0.06 1.96 1720 1.66 18.5 19.9 34.6 53 LC-26-013 78.8 79.3 0.5 0.05 0.55 1825 1.53 18.5 20.4 24.4 40 LC-26-013 79.3 79.8 0.5 0.00 0.7 94.2 1.69 16.6 31.7 8.53 352 LC-26-013 79.8 80.15 0.35 0.02 0.73 4210 1.81 19.2 37.5 9.83 170 LC-26-013 80.15 80.65 0.5 0.00 0.98 443 1.32 12.8 28.4 12.35 153 LC-26-013 80.65 81.4 0.75 0.00 0.44 431 1.28 39.6 21.7 9.76 91 LC-26-013 107.7 108.2 0.5 0.00 1.47 212 2.26 9.6 101 35.7 277 LC-26-013 108.2 108.7 0.5 0.15 6.06 >10000 3.44 5.3 529 164 101 LC-26-013 108.7 109 0.3 0.00 0.58 195 1.62 15.3 25.9 74.8 56 LC-26-013 157.05 157.4 0.35 0.00 0.33 1025 4.98 41.5 18.3 4.48 62 LC-26-013 157.4 157.9 0.5 0.04 6.03 >10000 73 49.4 193.5 40.1 135 LC-26-013 157.9 158.4 0.5 0.04 6.02 >10000 87.4 69.2 156 43 250 LC-26-013 158.4 158.85 0.45 0.02 2.74 9990 26.4 71.5 76.2 22.6 257 LC-26-013 158.85 159.35 0.5 0.01 1.66 894 3.63 37.5 28.5 55.9 101 LC-26-013 235.2 235.5 0.3 0.14 6.65 >10000 30.3 40.4 337 16.25 414 LC-26-013 235.5 236 0.5 0.00 1.15 218 2.65 21.4 87.7 2.85 342 LC-26-013 236 236.55 0.55 0.09 16.7 >10000 32.4 27.9 1075 32 1005 LC-26-013 236.55 237 0.45 0.62 336 >10000 157 57.5 61700 359 15800 LC-26-013 237 237.35 0.35 0.87 653 >10000 294 155 118500 614 83100 LC-26-013 237.5 237.65 0.15 0.59 384 >10000 226 122 66600 348 58500 LC-26-013 237.65 237.95 0.3 0.24 313 >10000 164.5 67.2 54500 284 25500 LC-26-013 237.95 238.3 0.35 0.04 13.9 8050 8.02 22.5 2830 33.1 9040 LC-26-013 238.3 238.8 0.5 0.00 4.19 572 7.58 32.3 548 11.4 577 LC-26-013 238.8 239.1 0.3 0.46 10.65 >10000 4.01 2.8 2170 50.5 747 LC-26-013 239.1 239.4 0.3 0.62 80.7 >10000 22.3 22.5 15350 121.5 29100 LC-26-013 239.4 240 0.6 0.01 4.39 741 27.9 52.3 338 9.51 5780 LC-26-013 240 240.25 0.25 0.00 1.11 418 12.15 35.8 67.8 51.6 1950 LC-26-013 240.25 240.75 0.5 0.01 7.52 1385 33.7 91.2 377 7.24 14200 LC-26-013 240.75 241.75 1 0.01 3.48 1435 49.2 84.2 103.5 12.1 20300 LC-26-013 246 246.35 0.35 0.24 156 >10000 881 260 6400 73.8 64900 LC-26-013 246.35 246.8 0.45 0.01 6.84 117 72.1 63 277 13.8 3840 LC-26-013 246.8 247 0.2 0.02 36.1 335 106.5 79.8 1940 13.25 3770 LC-26-013 247 247.4 0.4 0.01 4.38 35.8 15.75 76 217 14.25 4360 LC-26-013 247.4 247.7 0.3 0.19 12.5 >10000 195.5 122.5 358 47.1 22100 LC-26-013 247.7 248 0.3 0.01 6.74 91.7 68.7 82.1 217 48.7 13100 LC-26-013 270.4 270.8 0.4 0.01 1.02 546 3.08 16 116.5 3.87 305 LC-26-013 270.8 271.12 0.32 0.13 5.88 >10000 7.97 4.8 828 56.4 2760 LC-26-013 271.12 271.852 0.732 0.05 23.5 4390 126 18.6 669 27.4 3530

Table 2 Silver Intersections

Hole

From (m) To(m) Width (m) Ag Eq ppm Ag ppm Au ppm Pb % Zn % LC-26-013

236.55 241.75 5.20 257.00 114.0 0.22 2.03 5.24

incl 236.55 237.95 1.40 641.00 425.0 0.60 7.60 4.20



246.00 248.00 2.00 88.00 36.2 0.23 0.47 1.87



270.40 271.85 1.45 21.00 13.4 0.05 0.05 0.24



















Previously Reported (Sept. 24, 2025)













Hole

From To Width (m) Ag Eq ppm Ag ppm Au ppm Pb % Zn % LC-25-010

178.4 191.7 13.4 138.0 64.3

1.0 1.6

incl 180.3 182.0 1.7 21.0 11.0

0.1 0.2

and 186.9 191.7 4.8 369.0 171.0

2.7 4.3

incl 190.4 191.7 1.4 1,028.0 455.0 0.2 7.3 13.0

and 190.9 191.6 0.7 1,742.0 770.0 0.3 12.6 21.5

The silver equivalent calculation formula is AgEq(g/t) = ((Ag grade (g/t) x (Ag price per ounce/31.10348) x Ag recovery) + (Pb grade (%) x (Pb price per tonne/100) x Pb recovery) + (Zn grade (%) x (Zn price per tonne/100) x Zn recovery) + (Au grade (g/t) x (Au price per ounce/31.10348) x Au recovery)) / (Ag price per ounce/31.10348 x Ag recovery). The prices used were US$3675/oz gold, US$2960/t zinc, US$2003/t lead and US$42/oz silver. Recoveries are estimated at 40% for gold, 91% for lead, 85% for zinc and 92% for silver based on published figures by Kootenay Silver Inc. for sulphide mineralization in the Cigarra deposit, Chihuahua, Mexico, a deposit with similar style mineralization (https://kootenaysilver.com/news/kootenay/2024/kootenay-silver-announces-updated-mineral-resource-estimate-for-la-cigarra-project-chihuahua-mexico).

Table 3 Collar Data





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QAQC

The drill core (HQ size) is currently being geologically logged and sampled. The full drill core is sawn with a diamond blade rock saw. One half of the sawn drill core is bagged and tagged for analysis. The remaining half portion is returned to the drill core tray and stored. Bagged samples are securely stored prior to submission for analysis. Samples are being submitted to ALS Geochemistry-Chihuahua for multi-element analysis following four-acid digestion (code ME-MS61), and gold by fire assay-AA (code Au-AA23). Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) is maintained by the systematic insertion of certified standard reference materials (CSRM), blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. Assay results will be announced following receipt, compilation and confirmation. ALS Geochemistry operates under a Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km² - 3.3 sq. miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S.-based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts, where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. Click here to see locator map: https://www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-held projects, the Las Coloradas silver/gold project and Almoloya gold/silver project, located in the prolific mining district of Parral, Mexico. The projects host historic, past-producing high-grade silver mines and are considered prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits. In addition, the Company has a 1% NSR on the La Trini claims, which form part of the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc. in Mexico. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Kingsmen Resources Ltd