Highlights:

60 km² of high resolution satellite topographic data acquired across Las Coloradas (32 km²) and Almoloya (28 km²)

3D geological model integrating topography, surface geochemistry, magnetics, IP/resistivity and drill data now underway at Las Coloradas

Precision data directly supports active drill program and identification of new silver-gold targets across a 4.5-kilometre mineralized trend

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed high-resolution satellite surveys of the Las Coloradas (32 km²) and Almoloya (28 km²) projects in Chihuahua, Mexico. The work was conducted by PhotoSat of Vancouver, a world leader in precision satellite topographic mapping.

Kingsmen now has detailed topographic contour data at 1 m, 5 m, 10 m and 50 m intervals across both projects. This precision dataset will be used to more accurately position diamond drill holes and exploration data as the Company continues follow-up, step-out and initial drilling of new silver-gold targets.

Kingsmen is now preparing a comprehensive 3D compilation of topography, surface geochemical samples, magnetic data, induced polarization/resistivity data, geology and drill hole data for the Las Coloradas project. This integration of datasets, combined with the ongoing drill program, is identifying new drill targets and providing a clearer understanding of the vertical and lateral distribution of silver-gold mineralization - its variants, mineralized structures and their relationship to different geological units including sediments, volcanics and intrusives.

President Scott Emerson commented: "The high-resolution topographic framework from PhotoSat gives us precise positioning for our ongoing Las Coloradas drill program and will sharpen targeting at Almoloya with significantly greater confidence. We look forward to integrating this dataset into our 3D compilation and continuing to unlock the value we see across both projects. We are fully funded and executing on a clearly defined drill strategy."

Survey Technical Details

The stereo satellite surveys and 50 cm precision orthophotos were produced from WorldView-2 and WorldView-1 satellite imagery using PhotoSat's proprietary Geophysical Satellite Processing system. The relative vertical accuracy of the 1 m satellite surveys is better than 20 cm over level areas of bare ground; relative horizontal accuracy of the precision orthophotos is generally better than 50 cm over distances of 10 km.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) is a discovery-driven explorer focused on unlocking the potential of two 100%-owned precious-metal districts - Las Coloradas and Almoloya - located in the historic Parral region of Chihuahua, Mexico, one of the most productive silver belts in the world. Both projects cover past-producing high-grade silver and gold mines and lie directly on the structural corridors that host many of Mexico's most notable silver-gold deposits.

Recent drilling at Las Coloradas has confirmed new zones of shallow, high-grade mineralization and highlighted the potential for multiple parallel structures across a 4.5-kilometre trend. At Almoloya, historic drilling, extensive underground workings and multiple vein systems point to strong potential for both vein-hosted and carbonate-replacement style mineralization.

Kingsmen also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the La Trini claims within GoGold Resources' Los Ricos North project in Jalisco State, Mexico.

For more information, visit: www.kingsmenresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297066

Source: Kingsmen Resources Ltd