Highlights:

Drilling of high-priority follow-up targets from the Company's successful 2025 campaign

Upcoming drill program to test the Saddle target

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") reports today that the fully funded 2026 drill program at our Las Coloradas Project has commenced and is focused on delineating the significant silver mineralization discovered in the 2025 drill program. The Las Coloradas Project is located 30 kms from the city of Parral where GoGold Resources Inc. operates a heap leach facility which is processing historic tailings from past mining at the La Prieta and other mines. Other nearby operating silver mines or deposits include the Sant Barbara, San Francisco del Oro, La Cigarra, Los Gatos and Cordero (Figure 1).

President Scott Emerson commented: "Last year's discoveries at Las Coloradas have given us clear direction on where to focus in this year's program. That's our first priority. We are optimistic that this year's work will confirm our view of the potential for an entire district which we had in mind when we acquired the Las Coloradas project in 2023. This season's program aims to complete at least 6,000 meters of core drilling in the first pass followed by an additional 5,000 meters. In addition, the Company is in the planning stages to drill at its Almoloya project located 30 km from the La Coloradas project in the same mineral district. This project presents a different opportunity as it is predominately a gold project as we know it (see news release of December 5, 2025)."

The drill program is designed to follow up the very positive drill results from the 2025 diamond drill program that returned significant silver and gold intersections in the Mine, DBD and Leona targets on the Soledad and Soledad II vein/structures (Figure 2). As well, holes are planned for the Saddle target (Figure 3; see news release of April 7, 2026).

The initial drill program (18 holes) will:

undercut and offset the mineralization intersected in holes LC-25-005, LC-25-010, LC-25-008, LC-25-004 and LC-25-012 undercut and offset the strong structure, alteration and pathfinder elements in LC-25-011, LC-002 and LC-25-003 test vein/structures, anomalous geochemistry and chargeability anomalies in the Saddle target - a new target that has never been drilled - situated approximately 5 kms (3 miles) west of the Soledad/Soledad II veins/structures. The Saddle target is located between two prominent magnetic highs where a deep wedge of volcanics/sediments, and veins/structures prospective for epithermal precious metal, skarn and porphyry mineralization are interpreted to underlie surface precious metals anomalies.

The drill program will be modified as necessary as data becomes available.

Figure 1 Location of Projects

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Figure 2 Las Coloradas Drill Locations

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Figure 3 Saddle Drill Locations

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Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a discovery-driven explorer focused on unlocking the potential of two 100%-owned precious-metal districts - Las Coloradas and Almoloya - located in the historic Parral region of Chihuahua, Mexico, one of the most productive silver belts in the world. Both projects cover past-producing high-grade silver and gold mines and lie directly on the structural corridors that host many of Mexico's most notable silver-gold deposits. Recent drilling at Las Coloradas has confirmed new zones of shallow, high-grade mineralization and highlighted the potential for multiple parallel structures across a 4.5-kilometre trend. At Almoloya, historic drilling, extensive underground workings and multiple vein systems point to strong potential for both vein-hosted and carbonate-replacement style mineralization.

Kingsmen also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the La Trini claims within GoGold Resources' Los Ricos North project in Jalisco State, Mexico.

For more information, visit: www.kingsmenresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293282

Source: Kingsmen Resources Ltd