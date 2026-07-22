Zafran Announces Strategic Investment from Cisco Investments

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Zafran Security, a pioneer in AI-native Continuous Threat Exposure Management, today announced a strategic investment from Cisco Investments, extending its previously announced $130 million total funding. Cisco Investments joins existing investors including Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts, Menlo Ventures, PSP Growth, Vintage Investment Partners, and Amex Ventures.

The investment comes as enterprise security reaches an inflection point. AI is fundamentally changing how attacks are executed, enabling attackers to chain together multiple low-severity weaknesses into sophisticated attack paths at machine speed. As the time between vulnerability disclosure and exploitation continues to shrink, organizations have an extremely urgent situation to find vulnerability risk and remediate it before attackers do. They need to understand how attackers are most likely to move through their environment and reduce exploitable risk before those attack paths can be used.

At the same time, enterprises have spent decades building best-in-class security programs. EDR, firewalls, cloud security platforms, identity systems, vulnerability scanners and countless other technologies all play an important role in defending the business. The challenge enterprises face today is the lack of a unified system that understands attack paths and coordinates action before an incident occurs.

"Organizations have made enormous investments in cybersecurity over the past decade. The opportunity now is to make those investments work together," said Sanaz Yashar, CEO and Co-Founder of Zafran Security. "AI has fundamentally changed how attackers operate, increasing the speed, scale, and sophistication of exploitation. We built Zafran to be the nerve center that helps organizations understand exploitability, identify where to act first, and mobilize the security controls they already have to reduce risk before exploitation occurs. We're proud to welcome Cisco Investments as we continue building that vision."

Built on its AI-native Exposure Graph, Zafran's Threat Exposure Management platform provides visibility into the attack paths that matter most and transforms existing security controls into a coordinated system of action. The platform identifies the critical choke points where multiple attack paths converge, enabling organizations to deploy safe, validated mitigations that reduce exploitable risk without disrupting the business. By turning fragmented security data into coordinated action, Zafran helps enterprises reduce exposure faster while maintaining business continuity.

"As the threat landscape grows increasingly complex in the AI era, the challenge for security teams has extended from identifying vulnerabilities to effectively orchestrating their remediation." said Janey, Hoe, Vice President, Cisco Investments. "We are excited to invest in Zafran to create a more unified, intelligence-driven security ecosystem that empowers our customers to better discover vulnerabilities and reduce risks in their infrastructure."

About Zafran Security

Zafran Security is the first AI-native end-to-end Threat Exposure Management platform that helps security teams stop vulnerability exploitation everywhere. Using existing security tools, Zafran proves that 99% of critical vulnerabilities are not exploitable, then rapidly mitigates and remediates the 1% most likely to cause an incident. By bringing together discovery, prioritization, mitigation and remediation into a unified platform, Zafran helps enterprises reduce risk faster without adding operational complexity.

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SOURCE: Zafran

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zafran-announces-strategic-investment-from-cisco-investments-1194205